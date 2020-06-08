Melissa Gorga Snuggles At Sunset With Husband Joe & Family

Melissa Gorga snuggled at sunset with her husband Joe Gorga and her family as the clan spent some time together at the Jersey Shore. The reality star uploaded a new photo of the family on the deck of their home by the water as the sun was setting behind them. The breathtaking image appeared to be one that Melissa hoped to capture many times as she spoke of summer nights in the photo’s caption.

The image was shot as the skyline turned dark and just a hint of a spectacular light show of oranges and yellows turned day into night. The dark waters of the bay merged with the distant shoreline behind the family. The orange and pink of the sky tipped the edges of the land as the area above it darkened, making for a spectacular way for the Gorga clan to wind down a relaxing day.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star made a fashion statement in a casual, white tracksuit set. The top of the two-piece coordinating outfit featured a sweatshirt hoodie that appeared to be white with a blue and red banding across the waist. The sweatshirt was cropped and lay upon Melissa’s hips. The pants matched the jacket, with banding of red and blue down the sides of each leg. In her hair, Melissa wore a blue bandana to keep her tresses out of her face. She also appeared to wear minimal makeup. Her long, highlighted blond hair was worn loose and down her back. Melissa appeared to have black summer sandals on her feet.

Husband Joe Gorga wore a dark-colored baseball cap backward atop his head. He sported a black hoodie to keep warm from the cooler ocean breezes in the evening. With that, he wore long shorts and sneakers. Joe stood behind his two sons, his hands resting protectively on their shoulders.

Melissa and Joe’s sons, Joey and Gino, wore outfits similar to their father in the image. Joey rocked a T-shirt with a colorful graphic upon it and green shorts. Gino sported a dark-colored graphic sweatshirt and white shorts.

Fans of the family loved the sweet and lovely image. They posted their sentiments in the comments section of the share.

“The Jersey Shore is magical!!! You’re so blessed!” stated one follower.

“Familia, that’s the way I remember nights at the shore,” recalled a second fan.

“That sky tho! Blessings!” observed a third Instagram user.

“Its technically not summer yet but you all look cute,” stated a fourth follower of the family.