‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Tuesday: Brooke’s Bridal Gown Entrance In Boat For Portofino Challenge

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Tuesday, June 9 reveals a spectacular fashion show set in the magnificent Italian town of Portofino. Spectra Fashion and Forrester Creations will face-off in a friendly competition where Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Ridge Forrester (then -Ronn Moss) will go head-to-head, per Soaps.

B&B is currently airing classic episodes because they ran out of new episodes on April 23.

The episode was shot on location in Portofino, Italy and originally aired on January. 6, 2003.

Eric and Ridge competed against each other in the Portofino Challenge. Eric designed for Forrester Creations while Ridge used his talents for Spectra Fashions.

Ridge told Brooke how much he appreciated the tribute to Taylor Hayes Forrester (Hunter Tylo). They had dedicated the Portofino Challenge to her memory. He also thanked his father for the fashion show competition. It had distracted him from his grief from Taylor.

Bridget Forrester (then – Jennifer Finnegan) noticed that Massimo Marone (the late Joe Mascolo) could not keep his eyes off Ridge and Eric. She remarked that it must be difficult to watch his son interact with the man who raised him.

Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) and Clarke Garrison (Dan McVicar) emceed the event. However, the introduction to the Spectra showstopper fell flat. A large glamor shot of Sally accompanied by confetti heralded their crown design. Ridge was clearly embarrassed but the audience took it in stride and laughed. Ridge’s wedding gown was spectacular and was well received.

In contrast, the introduction to Forrester Creations’ showstopper was elegant and innovative. The model arrived standing on a rowboat on the Ligurian Sea. The crowd gasped in surprise as the boat moved closer and they saw Eric’s stunning design and the model who wore it. Brooke smiled at the crowd as she drew near. Ridge could not keep his eyes off Brooke, while Stephanie looked disgusted. Of course, Eric beamed with pride as he admired his own design.

Elsewhere, Thorne Forrester (then – Winsor Harmon) met Macy Alexander (Bobbie Eakes) at the church. She told him that she could not leave without saying goodbye to him. Thorne begged her not to leave him and told her that he still loved her. After he kissed her, Macy admitted that she had never stopped loving him. However, she needed to leave with Lorenzo Barelli (Luigi Amodeo) to protect her father. Thorne insisted that she follow her heart and be with him. He wanted her to forget about her father.

Just as it seemed as if Macy would agree to be with Thorne, Lorenzo rushed in. He warned her not to listen to Thorne because he had let her down too many times in the past.