Qimmah Russo Flaunts Chiseled Physique In Weight-Lifting Video

Fitness model Qimmah Russo took to Instagram on Sunday, June 7, to post a new video clip in which she showed off her impressive weightlifting skills.

Qimmah wore a revealing outfit for the workout that put most of her chiseled physique on display. The outfit consisted of a tie-dyed sports bra and booty shorts. The top dipped low on her chest, showing off a eyeful of cleavage, and was decorated in shades of yellow, purple, pink, and blue. The model’s sculpted arms and toned midsection were left completely exposed. The blue booty shorts extended to just below Qimmah’s belly button and sat at the very tops of her thighs, contouring to her shapely backside and leaving the length of her muscular legs on display.

To complete the outfit, the fitness trainer chose a pair of white sneakers. She left her dark, straight tresses loose and flowing down to her waist. On both sides of her head, Qimmah pinned back a lock of hair with a bobby pin. She also appeared to have made up her face with black mascara, eyeliner, eye shadow, and pink lip gloss.

The model carried out the workout in a gym setting, using a barbell to perform a variety of weightlifting moves. The camera filmed her from all angles, capturing every move of her muscles as she went through the lifts.

The video started with Qimmah lifting the barbell off the floor. She bent low and lifted the heavy weight with her legs. She then began a series of bicep curls, showing off the strength of her arms and abs. While curling, Qimmah smiled at the camera. She then began pushing the weight up over her head from her chest, giving her followers another view of her enviable figure. The camera filmed her from behind, focusing on her pert backside and muscular hamstrings. Following the presses, Qimmah moved into squats next, holding the barbell up and over her head, and ended the video clip with more bicep curls.

In the caption of the post, Qimmah told her fans that being great was her only option and then told them she would be posting new programs soon. The video earned a couple thousand likes and several dozen comments within the first few hours of being posted. She received numerous compliments in the comments section, including “outstanding,” “beast,” and “fitness goals.”

“Always impressive beyond words,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Amazing woman!” another follower commented.