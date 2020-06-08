Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute Slammed For Appearing To Coordinate Apologies To Faith Stowers

The 'Vanderpump Rules' stars released statements within minutes of one another, causing some to believe their apologies to their former co-star were PR-driven.

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have issued statements regarding their past behavior toward former Vanderpump Rules co-star Faith Stowers, but some are questioning the timing of their apologies.

Days after Faith detailed alleged racist behavior took place when she was the only black cast member on Vanderpump Rules, the Bravo veterans took to Instagram to express regret over how they treated their former co-star in posts that were shared within minutes of one another.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Stassi wrote that she is “filled with remorse and regret” for the hurt she caused Faith. The Vanderpump Rules star added that her emotions outweighed her logic at the time and that she did not realize the “serious ramifications” her actions could have caused.

Stassi also wrote that while she has “grown significantly” since then, she does not “expect” forgiveness from Faith. She promised to “take accountability” for her own privilege going forward.

In a comment to Stassi’s post, her best friend and Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney-Schwartz praised her for owning up to her past mistakes. But others questioned if Stassi would have apologized on her own if she hadn’t been “caught,” with some noting that everyone is sorry when it hits their pocketbook.

Other commenters blasted Stassi for posting her apology at the same time as Kristen and questioned if they hired the same PR person to craft their statements.

“You and Kristen posted almost the exact same response at the same time. Nice try,” one commenter noted.

“You and [Kriste Doute] are weak AS F*CK for coordinating your apologies,” another wrote, before adding that the two are “as canceled as 2020 is.”

In a separate post that coincided with Stassi’s apology, Kristen also addressed her treatment of Faith. The James Mae co-founder wrote that while her actions were “not racially driven,” she now realizes that her “privilege” blinded her from the reality of how the black community is treated by law enforcement and that her actions could have been dangerous to Faith. Kristen added that she is embarrassed and ashamed of her behavior and she promised to do better.

In comments to the post, some followers asked Kristen if she apologized directly to Faith. Others weren’t buying the Vanderpump Rules stars’ perfectly timed statements.

“Convenient you and Stassi posted the same generic a** apologies minutes from each other,” one commenter wrote.”You should both be canceled.”

“Lazy apology, won’t be buying your book anymore,” another wrote to Kristen.

Last week, Faith, who appeared on seasons 4 and 6 of Vanderpump Rules, spoke out about her negative experience on the show. During an interview with MTV star Candace Renee Rice, Faith said that one of her co-stars on the Bravo reality show called her hair “nappy.” She also addressed the fact that she was blamed by her co-stars after her tryst with Jax Taylor, and she explained that she decided to leave the show after Stassi and Kristen called the police on her for a crime she didn’t commit.

Stassi has since lost brand partnerships over the scandal, while others have threatened to boycott Kristen’s newly released dating book.