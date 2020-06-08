Video From Seattle Shows Man Driving Car Into Crowd Of Protesters, Shooting Man Who Tried To Disarm Him

Video from a protest in Seattle showed a car speeding through a large group of demonstrators before the driver appeared to shoot a protester who tried to disarm him.

The incident took place during Sunday evening’s protest in downtown Seattle, where thousands gathered to call for justice for George Floyd and an end to systemic racism. As SeattlePI.com reported, a man drove a car into a large group of protesters at 11th Avenue and Pine Street in the city before getting out and brandishing a gun, then running through the crowd of people.

As the report noted, the man shot a protester who had tried to take the gun away. The Seattle Fire Department later tweeted that the victim, believed to be 27 years old, was taken to nearby Harborview Medical Center.

Video of the Seattle protest shooting captured viral attention, with many at the scene sharing video including one who showed medics walking the shooting victim away from the scene while tending to his wounded arm. As he walked, the man explained that he was trying to protect protesters when he ran to the driver’s side window of the car and punched the driver in the face.

Story unclear at the moment but young man shot on 11th and Pine. Daniel, 26, wanted to tell his story. With the help of other medics I got a tourniquet on his arm. Street medics were on the spot with gauze and pressure. He walked off the scene.

Later video showed police detaining the alleged shooter. Others at the scene said the gunshot victim had been taking part in the protest, including who said he was marching with the unnamed victim and called the shooting a “terrorist act.”

SEATTLE: Demonstrator known as "Pey" tells me the guy who was shot is known as "Big G" and they've been marching together side by side

As the SeattlePI.com report noted, the shooting came after a long day of protesting in the city, which included a heavy police presence.

“Hundreds of protesters were in the crowd, with Seattle police officers and members of the National Guard on the other side of a barricade that has been on the street since last weekend. From Capitol Hill to South Seattle, community members had been out all day protesting against racism and police brutality in the wake of the George Floyd killing last month in Minneapolis.”

The incident came several days after a tanker sped through a crowd of protesters on a bridge in Minneapolis, nearly striking several before coming to a stop. Police later said that the incident was an accident, with the driver not being aware that the highway had been closed due to the protest taking place there.

Police have not yet released details of the shooting at Seattle’s protest on Sunday, including the identity of the alleged shooter or victim.