‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Preview: Romance Rules Genoa City

The Young and the Restless preview for June 8 through June 12 teases an entire week filled with romance in Genoa City as many favorite couples experience heartfelt moments in episodes that aired the first time from 1986 to 2012.

Monday brings classic moments from July 18, 1986, when Victor (Eric Braeden) romances Ashley (Eileen Davidson), according to SheKnows Soaps. Plus, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is wined and dined by Matt (Robert Parucha), despite the awkward living situation she, Matt, and Victor have at The Ranch. Ashley cannot believe things with Victor are finally happening and he gifts her with a grand model of a yacht, telling her the real deal is her wedding gift, while Nikki indulges in champagne with Victor’s brother. Plus, John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) is charmed by Joanna Manning (Susan Seaforth Hayes) when she suggests he get his eyes lifted since he’s looking a bit tired.

For Tuesday, storylines from June 7, 2001, will delight viewers. Nick (Joshua Morrow) transports Sharon (Sharon Case) to a faraway land and they enjoy a beautiful tent and costumes along with a delicious feast and dancing that makes Sharon feel as if she’s been whisked away into a fairytale. Plus, Isabella (Eva Longoria) works hard to try to keep Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) apart.

By Wednesday, the storylines hail from May 5, 2005, when Michael (Christian Le Blanc) takes a big gamble. Because he knows he must risk a lot to win big, Michael proposes to Lauren (Tracey Bregman). Unfortunately, not everybody is having a happy time, as Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) desperately await word on Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) condition, and the news is not great.

Thursday brings New Year’s Eve from an episode that originally aired on December 30, 2010. In it, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) professes her love to Kevin (Greg Rikaart) after they spend most of the evening alone. At the last moment, she finds him and they end up kissing and declaring how much they enjoy each other. Daniel (Michael Graziadei) says hello to the New Year in Abby’s (then Emme Rylan) company.

Finally, for Friday, viewers will get to see a romantic episode that first aired on February 14, 2012. Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) go to Provence, France, along with their family and friends, to gather for their second wedding in a stunning location. Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) find themselves concerned about Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) future with Billy (then Billy Miller).