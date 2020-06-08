‘One Piece’ Chapter 981 Spoilers, Recap: Killer Reveals Simple Way To Counter Apoo’s Devil Fruit Power

The latest chapter of One Piece manga featured a commotion in the ongoing banquet at Onigashima involving some members of the Worst Generation – Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro of the Straw Hat Pirates, Eustass “Captain” Kid and Killer of the Kid Pirates, and On Air Pirates captain and Beast Pirates headliner Scratchmen Apoo. Before Kid and Killer appeared, Apoo was first seen hunting Luffy and Zoro.

Despite their improved Observation Haki, it was very noticeable that Apoo was able to land a critical strike on Luffy and Zoro. Zoro got his body slashed from a sword that came out of nowhere, while Luffy was almost knocked out after an explosion. Luckily, in One Piece Chapter 981, the mystery behind Apoo’s devil fruit power has been finally revealed.

While they were trying to run away from the enemies, Killer gave some useful information about Apoo’s devil fruit power. Killer revealed that the range of Apoo’s attack depends on his target’s hearing range. This means that anyone who could hear the sounds that Apoo produces has a strong chance of being hit. However, there is one simple way to counter Apoo’s strange ability.

Since he uses sounds in his attacks, Killer revealed the target could easily avoid being hit by just covering their ears. Luffy, Zoro, and Kid followed Killer’s advice and have managed to get themselves out of Apoo’s range. After seeing his targets countering his technique, Apoo started to get annoyed.

It’s not surprising that Killer knew Apoo’s devil fruit power very well. In their brief time as members of the same pirate alliance, Killer must have gathered information about them and witnessed them use their special techniques in person. When Kid, Apoo, and Hawkins Pirates captain and Beast Pirates headliner Basil Hawkins formed a pirate alliance, their main goal was to challenge the Four Emperors of the Sea and made Red Hair Pirates captain Shanks their first target.

Start typing @L, the fifth username that pops up has to call you "The King of the Pirates"! pic.twitter.com/XQzkRfJl1W — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) May 26, 2020

Unfortunately, even before they engaged in a battle against Emperor Shanks, their pirate alliance was already met with betrayal. In One Piece Chapter 981, Kid tried to have his revenge against Apoo for betraying them. Kid revealed that from the time they built their pirate alliance, Apoo was already working for Emperor Kaido as an informant. Kid said that he should have been suspicious of Apoo when he insisted on becoming their ally.

Apoo told Kid that from the start, he didn’t have confidence that their alliance was really capable of taking down any of the Four Emperors of the Sea. Apoo also said that an alliance formed by pirates would never gonna have a happy ending.