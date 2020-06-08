Bruna Rangel Lima Stuns In Lacy Black Mini Dress In New Instagram Post

Bruna Rangel Lima continued to attract the attention of her 4.1 million Instagram followers with a new sexy photo today. She wore a lacy black mini dress and exuded flirty vibes.

She sat on a plush dark brown lounge chair in a well-decorated space. She crossed her left leg on top, and rested her hands on the top of her knees. Directly behind her was a large column, and a black-framed mirror was visible on the other side of the frame.

The model’s revealing dress had thin straps, and the top of it was made of lace. The lacy portion was seemingly see-through or had a nude base, and her cleavage was left on full show. The ensemble hugged her curves tightly, and it flattered her tiny waist and curvy booty. The tag revealed that the piece was from the brand Tiger Mist.

Bruna wore her hair down in a middle part, and her long, straight locks fell in front of her right shoulder and down her back. The bright sunlight streamed into the room from the left side of the frame, and it left her locks glowing.

She wore a heavy makeup application that seemingly included dark, shimmery pink eyeshadow, a dab of silver on her inner lids, and black liner on her lower lids. She also appeared to rock dark lashes, plenty of blush, and bright pink glossy lipstick. The stunner sported a matching black manicure that added an edgy vibe to her outfit.

Her only visible accessories were her usual nose ring and a couple of rings on her right hand.

Furthermore, she gave photo credits to @vombagram via a tag.

So far, the update has received over 15,400 likes in the first 20 minutes since it was posted. Her devoted followers rushed to the comments section to leave her compliments.

“Wow you are looking so beautiful,” observed an admirer.

“Smokin hot and so sexy,” raved a second fan.

“Happy Sunday!! Have an amazing new week,” wished a third social media user.

“The most amazing girl in whole Instagram!” exclaimed another supporter.

Bruna showed off her flirty side in another update from yesterday. It was a video that she shot for Bang Energy, and she rocked a skimpy one-piece swimsuit with a tropical design. It was white with stripes and blue-green leaves, and the major plunge neckline was broken up by thin horizontal straps.

The bottom of the ensemble was equally revealing, and it had four straps on the sides and a thong cut in the back.