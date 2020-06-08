Savannah Prez Shows Off Toned Bod In Skimpy Bikini In New Photo

Savannah Prez showed her solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement with an Instagram photo set five days ago, but hadn’t posted anything since. Today, she broke her silence with a sultry new photo of herself in a skimpy bikini that allowed her to showcase her toned physique.

The model stood facing the camera straight on and grabbed her right arm with her left hand. She propped out one leg to the side, and gazed directly at the camera with a fierce expression on her face.

Her tiny bikini top was light blue with floral designs, including light pink roses and what looked like a red poppy. Its small cut revealed her prior tan line, and her cleavage was on display. Her matching bottoms had side ties that rested right on her hips, and they featured two small bows.

Savannah’s incredible tan glowed in the sunlight, and her muscular arms, legs, and flat abs were hard to miss.

She wore her hair down in a casual hairstyle, with most of her soft wavy locks brushed in front of her right shoulder. Her makeup application looked to include shimmery silver eyeshadow that was highlighted with bronze and silver under her brows, bright pink blush, and glossy dark pink lipstick. Her only visible accessories were small hoop earrings.

Savannah posed outside on the grass, and behind her was tall foliage. However, the backdrop was very blurry and the details were hard to discern.

She tagged the photographer, @my.photohall, in the post. Furthermore, the geotag noted that she was in Belgium.

The share has racked up over 32,600 likes so far, and her followers left plenty of compliments in the comments section.

“Ohhhh waw looking so beautiful and sexy girl l love you Savanna [sic],” declared a follower.

Others noted her inspirational caption.

“You’re such a strong gorgeous inspiring girl wow Savannah,” gushed a second supporter.

“So gorgeous motivation to keep workin queen,” declared a third devotee.

“Well said!! You look so amazing and gorgeous,” wrote another social media user.

Savannah showcased her chiseled bod in another update from a week ago. She stood outside in front of a concrete wall and held up a product in her right hand. Her workout outfit included a long sports bra with a high neckline and stripes down the sides. It had a graphic in the front, and her matching shorts had a high-waisted fit.

The side stripes were maroon and white, and she also rocked a pair of white sneakers.