Vanessa Bohorquez Exposed Her Voluptuous Figure In A Very Tiny Aqua Bikini On Instagram

Venezuelan model Vanessa Bohorquez took to her Instagram page on Sunday to treat her 2.3 million fans to a set of sexy bikini snapshots.

In the pics, Vanessa could be seen rocking an extremely tiny aqua bikini that struggled to contain her curvaceous assets. The minuscule top featured small, triangular cups that could only cover her nipples. They were held together with a thin, transparent strap that ran across her chest and tied behind her back. The top also boasted a clear strap that went around her neck.

The bikini bottoms were equally tiny as they could barely cover her nether regions and drew attention to her thick, sexy thighs. The risqué ensemble also enabled Vanessa to put her peachy posterior and legs on full display.

In terms of her cosmetics application, the hottie seemingly wore minimal makeup in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot. It looked like she applied some foundation, opted for a light-pink lipstick, pink blush, lined eyes, and appeared to have finished the look off with defined eyebrows.

Vanessa wore her blond tresses down and let her long locks cascade over her back, shoulders, and ample bosoms. As for jewelry, she sported two gold bracelets.

She shared two snaps from the photoshoot. In the first pic, she could be seen standing in a swimming pool with her legs submerged in the water. She placed her hands on the pool deck, turned her head away from the camera, and seductively parted her lips. To pose for the second snapshot, she sat on a brown chair, struck a side pose, and looked away from the camera. In that particular image, she put her sexy booty and toned legs on full display.

In the caption, Vanessa informed her fans that her sexy bikini was from the U.K-based online fashion retailer, Oh Polly. She also asked her fans to rate her pictures.

Within seven hours, the post accrued more than 68,000 likes and over a thousand comments.

“Wow, you are the most sensual model I have ever seen,” one of her fans wrote.

“Damn, look at those thighs. They are so yummy!!” gushed another user.

“Are you real or are you a dream?” a third admirer remarked.

“You’re definitely the sexiest and the most beautiful woman on Instagram. I love you so much!” chimed in a fourth follower with multiple heart emoji.

Many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Vivian and Alejandra Mercedes.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, a few weeks ago Vanessa shared another hot picture on her Instagram page in which she could be seen rocking a black bodysuit made up of mesh fabric.