Julianne Kissinger Shows Off Some Serious Skin In A Very Tiny Black Bikini

American model Julianne Kissinger, who is famous for sharing racy snaps on Instagram, took to her page on Sunday and treated her 5.7 million fans to a set of steamy snapshots.

In the pics, Julianne could be seen rocking a minuscule black string bikini that struggled to contain her enviable assets. The top consisted of tiny triangular cups that mostly just censored her nipples. The cups were held together with thin black strings which ran across her chest and tied behind her neck.

She teamed the bikini top with equally skimpy, black thong-style bottoms that she pulled up high on her waist to expose more skin. The pictures can be viewed on Instagram.

Julianne appeared to have applied a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application seemingly featured foundation, a light pink lipstick, a combination of nude and gray eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and dark, well-defined eyebrows.

She loosely tied her brunette tresses in a half-ponytail and let the remainder of her locks cascade over her back, shoulders, and ample bosom. She also allowed a couple of tendrils to frame her face.

In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of delicate, gold drop earrings, a gold pendant necklace that sat at the base of her throat, a thin gold bracelet, and a black wristband.

The shoot took place outdoors and Julianne posed against the background of a brown wooden wall. A white chair and some plants could also be seen behind her.

She shared two snaps from the shoot. In the first pic, Julianne struck a side pose, lightly touched her hair, and smiled at the camera. In this particular picture, she showed off major sideboob as well as a glimpse of her perfect derriere. In the second snapshot, she posed front and center, tilted her head, slightly pursed her lips, and gazed at the camera.

Julianne wished her fans a happy Sunday in the caption and asked them to pick a favorite shot. Within seven hours of going live, the snaps garnered more than 105,000 likes and a whopping 2,000-plus comments.

“I personally love both [the pics]. But if I must choose. I will pick pic 2,” one of her fans replied to the caption.

“One of the most difficult things to do is to choose between your pics because, literally, all of your pics are absolutely fabulous!” another user chimed in.

“How can you be this perfect? Your beauty and sexiness leave me speechless!!!” a third admirer remarked.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Neyleen Ashley, Viviana Castrillon, and Francia James.