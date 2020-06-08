Former National Security Adviser John Bolton To Publish White House Tell All Whiteout Administration Approval

Former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton has announced plans to publish a tell-all about his tenure in the Trump administration, despite President Donald Trump’s express efforts to block it.

According to The Hill, the book, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” could have a negative blowback due to his security clearance while working under the president.

According to Politico Congressional reporter Andrew Desiderio, the book is slated to be released on June 23, and will contain information that is potentially classified, even without vetting by the Trump administration. Desiderio tweeted about the release, saying that Bolton is working on a “media blitz” prior to the release of his 592-page book.

The Hill‘s earlier article, the White House has worked specifically to keep the book from being published, citing “significant amounts of classified information.”

They also offered to work with Bolton to ensure his “ability to tell his story in a manner that protects U.S. national security.”

The publication reported that the president noted to media personalities off-the-record early in February of this year that he knew the book to contain “highly classified” information and considered Bolton to be a “traitor” thanks to his intent to publish it.

….many more mistakes of judgement, gets fired because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020

“We’re going to try and block the publication of the book,” Trump reportedly said while speaking of Bolton’s book.

“After I leave office, he can do this. But not in the White House.”

In January of this year, the president also addressed Bolton and his book, saying “If I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this?”

While it is still unclear whether Trump himself has read the book, administration officials have worked overtime to ensure that whatever secure information its 500 pages hold, remain out of the public’s eye.

Bolton’s upcoming book is hardly Trump’s only concern of late, however. The president, who is looking for reelection in November, has lost the support of some of the more moderate in his party.

So John Bolton thought Trump’s phone call with Zelensky was so bad, he said nothing at the time (except praising the call as “warm & cordial”) & waited to write a book about it? As one does. ???? pic.twitter.com/VP4fgdPuvS — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 18, 2020

The Inquisitr previously reported that former President George W. Bush, as well as several other well known Republicans, have decided they will not be supporting the incumbent Republican candidate for president in the November general election.

Bush shares the opinion of some other Republicans who believe that the president should have led the country differently during the crisis and nationwide outcry over the death of George Floyd, the 46-year-old African American man who died while in police custody.