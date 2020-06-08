Gabriella Abutbol Rocks A Thong Bikini With Thigh-High Boots And Plays With A Leaf Blower

Gabriella also visited her goats and picked limes.

Gabriella Abutbol rocked a flashy and revealing ensemble in a goofy video that she shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Sunday. She gave her fans an inside look at what her life as a “rancher” was like while rocking a skimpy bikini and a pair of unique boots.

Gabriella’s unusual take on ranch wear included a white string bikini with a thong back that left little of her pert posterior to the imagination. While she exposed a lot of skin, she was completely covered up from the lower thigh down, thanks to her eye-catching footwear. She rocked a pair of thigh-high slouch boots that were decorated with a mixture of animal prints, including zebra stripes, snakeskin, and leopard spots. The boots had black wedge heels.

She also wore a tan cowboy hat that featured a winged pattern on the brim. At the beginning of her video, she informed her viewers that she was going to give them a look at what her “daily routine” was like. She lugged a leaf blower around in one hand as she she walked up a paved road on a hill. In her other hand, she held the product she was promoting: a can of Bang Energy drink. A verdant valley could be seen in the distance and an array of trees and other tall green plants lined the road.

Gabriella walked up to a fence and introduced her viewers to her two pet goats, Cletus and Clover. She slowly crept toward the animals, seemingly in an effort to avoid startling them.

“They’re kind of scared of me,” Gabriella said. “But we’re working on getting them, you know, friendly.”

She did her best impression of a goat as she turned and grinned at the camera.

The model was shown turning the leaf blower upwards and blasting her face with air, which made her hat fly off. She also strolled around on the road with the machine aimed at the ground. Her golden retriever, Nixon, made a brief cameo while she was playing with the leaf blower. He previously appeared in a video that was filmed at Gabriella’s incredible pool.

She took a break by sitting on a rock and taking a few sips of her energy drink. She complained about being sweaty from doing so much “hard work.” However, her day wasn’t over yet. The next item on her itinerary was to pick fruit.

“Gotta get some limes for my tequila drinks later,” she said as she struggled to pull one of the citrus fruits off of a small tree.

The video ended with a shot of Gabriella cuddling Clover, the somewhat gassy goat. The model had the comments on her post turned off, but her fans showed their appreciation for her entertaining upload by rewarding it with over 6,000 likes in the span of a few hours.