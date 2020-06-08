Doina Barbaneagra Shows Off Her Perky Booty In A Sexy One-Piece

Doina Barbaneagra uploaded a sultry new pic to her Instagram on Sunday afternoon that showed her rocking a black one-piece.

In the pic, Doina lay in a shallow pool of water while wearing a sexy swimsuit. The stunner’s shapely shoulders and smooth forearms were visible. From the side, a cutout could be seen in the middle of her swimwear, giving her fans a slight glimpse of her tawny torso.

However, the most eye-catching part of her picture was her perky booty, almost entirely on display thanks to the thong cut of her bathing suit. The bottom of her attire fit snugly against her rear, allowing the beauty to flaunt her voluptuous behind and her slender thighs. The frame cut off a view of her long legs, which extended out across wood paneling lining the area.

To complete her look, she left her dark hair loose, letting it fall like a curtain between her head and the water as Doina raised herself off the platform to gaze into the lens. Her eyes appeared slightly squinted against the sunshine, making what looked like glittery eyeshadow stand out. Aside from her eye makeup, it also looked like Doina was wearing bronzer and lipstick.

Doina was photographed holding a ShineBrown tanning product, and she tagged the account in her caption.

Her geotag indicated that her snap was taken in Vienna, Austria, although she did not specify exactly where. She appeared to be in a compound surrounded by tan walls.

She posed for the photo by stretching out along a pool of water and gazing at the camera. It appeared she might have been relaxing on top of a dormant fountain, as the material beneath her looked to be full of tiny holes.

It also seemed like the area may have been surrounded by an ornately designed fence, as there was a shadow reflected on the back wall.

Within seven hours of going live, Doina’s post had garnered over 15,200 likes and more than 140 comments. Hundreds of her admirers took to her comments section to marvel over her body and astounding beauty.

“Yas babe show of that Shine Brown tan,” wrote the ShineBrown account alongside a fire emoji.

Several commenters used peach emoji in their messages to praise her impressive booty.

“You re so sexy and breathtaking,” gushed one fan.

“Your so hot!!” raved another user.

