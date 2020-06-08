Whitney Johns Showcases Her Chiseled Body In A Tiny Orange Bikini

American fitness model Whitney Johns took to her Instagram page on Sunday and shared a very sexy picture collage in which she showed off her chiseled body.

In the snapshots, Whitney could be seen rocking a tiny, bright orange bikini that showcased her perfect figure. The minuscule bikini top boasted triangular cups that allowed her to put her cleavage on full display. The cups were connected with a thin string that ran across her chest and two more strings that tied behind her neck.

She teamed her sexy top with equally skimpy bikini bottoms that were pulled up high on her slender hips, while the front scooped down to showcase her flat lower abs. The skin-baring ensemble drew viewers’ attention toward Whitney’s rock-hard midriff, pert derriere, and lean legs.

She appeared to have worn a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades. The application seemingly included foundation, pink blush, a nude shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her glam with dark, defined eyebrows. Whitney also had her manicured nails painted with a white polish.

She wore her brunette tresses in soft waves and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for a pair of delicate stud earrings and a silver barbell piercing in her navel. The hottie also wore a black elastic around her wrist.

Whitney did not use a geotag, but the shoot apparently took place at a beach. To pose, she sat in front of a cave while digging her feet in the sand.

She shared a picture collage comprised of two shots. In the first one, she knelt on the sand, placed one of her hands on the rock, tilted her head, and flashed a small smile. In the second photo, she posed in profile, lifted one leg off the ground and dug her toes in the sand, a move that allowed her to show off her perfectly toned thighs and booty. She looked at the camera and flashed a smile.

Whitney included a long caption with the post in which she stated the importance of mental health. Within three hours of going live, the post amassed more than 5,700 likes and over 130 comments. A tag in her post also revealed that her sexy ensemble was from the Australian designer Kristen Lonie Swimwear.

“Thank you very much for your advice. You are beautiful inside and out!! Happy Sunday!!” one of her fans commented.

“Wow, your lips are so tempting,” another user chimed in.

“Damn, you are absolutely stunning,” a third admirer remarked.