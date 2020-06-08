Abigail Ratchford Rocks A White Knotted Top In Sultry Throwback Photo

Abigail Ratchford wowed her 9.1 million Instagram followers on Sunday, sharing a sultry image of herself wearing a crop top that showed off her ample assets.

The brunette bombshell was lying down in the now-deleted photo. She looked directly at the camera, giving some serious bedroom eyes and a “come hither” stare. She opened her mouth slightly, showing off her pearly white teeth.

The 28-year-old model wore a teeny white shirt that barely covered her bust. The top was wide-open in the front but tied together in a twisted knot just under her chest. Her voluptuous bust was on full display, as was her cleavage. The shirt barely contained her assets, which almost burst out of the top. Her chest was the focal point of the photo and was made even more prominent as it pressed against the bed.

Her long, licorice-colored locks curled around the back of her neck and fell down one shoulder in voluminous waves.

As for her jewelry, she accessorized with large hoop earrings that hit her shoulders.

Abigail’s dark brows appeared groomed, shaped, and filled in with pencil. They arched high over her olive-green eyes. She seemed to go with a golden palette for her eye makeup, which further accentuated her bronzed skin tone.

It looked as if she wore a champagne shimmer on her lids, a color that fanned out into a more orange-brown hue as it hit her brow bone. The inner corners of her eyes sparkled with an icy white hue. Her lashes curled upward in a dramatic fashion. Her lower lashes appeared to be coated with black mascara.

Her sculpted cheeks seemed to be brushed with bronzer and highlighter, which made her cheekbones pop.

Her plump pout looked to be outlined with a mocha-colored lip liner and filled in with a frosty pink gloss.

In the caption of the photo, the model sent her fans “love and light” and wanted to check in on them.

Abigail’s followers flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to comment on her beauty and her latest look.

“Naturally beautiful,” said one fan, punctuating their comment with two red hearts.

“Goddess,” gushed another social media user, including a heart-eye emoji.

“Goddess level INFINTE!!!” backed up a third person.

“Absolutely stunning girl,” shared a fourth follower, adding two pink hearts and a flame emoji.

Many fans simply left rows of flame, heart-eye, and heart emoji.

At the time of this writing, the post racked up over 14,000 likes and more than 300 comments.