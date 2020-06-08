Samantha Rayner Stuns In Tiny Bikini Top & ‘Glam’ In New Instagram Pic

Samantha Rayner took to her Instagram page today to share a sexy new snap of herself in a tiny bikini top. She noted in the caption that she was wearing her “fav glam,” and it’s no wonder, as she sported an eye-catching makeup application.

Her ensemble included a small purple-and-pink swimsuit top with gold circular hardware in the center of her chest. She wore a pair of black sweatpants with blue flame designs at the bottom that were outlined in hot pink.

She completed her look with a pair of bright blue-and-white sneakers and white socks. The model accessorized with a large watch on her left wrist and a pair of hoop earrings that peeked through her hair. She also rocked a light pink manicure that popped against her dark pants.

Samantha wore her hair down in a slightly off-center part, and her light highlights softly framed her face, and her wavy locks almost reached her waist. Her makeup application seemingly included shimmery purple eyeshadow with silver highlights on her lids and below her brows, plenty of blush, and glossy nude lipstick. Her lips were also apparently lined with tan liner.

The stunner sat casually on a chair next to a table that had a variety of personal items and makeup on it. She placed her left elbow on the back of the seat and bent her left knee, resting her foot on the chair.

She was well-lit in the shot, as there was plenty of natural lighting in the space. Her skin glowed and her tan was hard to miss.

Her followers have liked the update over 4,200 times, so far, in the first 15 minutes since it went live, and her fans had plenty of nice things to say in the comments section.

“Looking absolutely breathtaking,” gushed a supporter.

“Absolutely GORGEOUS!!!” exclaimed another social media user, puncturing their message with a long string of red heart emoji.

“Everything about this pic is fire,” declared a third devotee.

“How are you even human,” joked a fourth follower.

The model stirred up her followers’ attention on May 30 when she shared another sizzling shot. She posed on a gray rug in front of a large mirror that leaned against the wall. Her bright teal bra had scalloped edges along her cleavage and the tiny bottoms were lacy with a flirty diamond-shaped cutout in the center.

She posed on the floor and propped herself up with her left hand while tugging at her thong with her other hand.