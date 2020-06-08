Abby Dowse Shares Adorable Pic Of Herself & Zac Smith To Wish Him A Happy Birthday

Abby Dowse shared an adorable pic of herself and Zac Smith posing in nothing but a bathrobe — or a towel in his case — on Sunday afternoon.

In the new Instagram upload, Abby and Zac posed in front of what appeared to be their bathroom mirror while peering down at Abby’s smartphone screen. The stunner held her phone up in front of both of them and seemingly observed it to ensure she snapped the best angle.

It looked like the two of them were getting ready to swim or bathe, as they had both stripped down to almost nothing.

Abby wore a fluffy white robe with tan embroidery, and it did not seem like she had anything on beneath it. She cinched her robe at the waist with a belt but left the top open a little so her fans could catch a glimpse of her tanned collarbone, her massive cleavage, and her toned tummy.

She also wore layered necklaces that dangled down toward her breasts. One of her necklaces included a cross pendant.

The model left her long blond hair in loose waves, which tumbled down her side and draped across her shoulder. It looked like she was wearing a very light application of makeup, including mascara and pink lipstick.

Zac opted for a towel wrapped low on his hips. His fit upper body was entirely on display, giving admirers a full view of his chiseled six-pack abs and his muscular arms. Many of his tattoos were visible as well, along his arms and collarbone. He rocked a close-cropped haircut and a good amount of facial scruff.

In her caption, Abby wished Zac a happy birthday. He turned 30 today.

Zac shared the same image on his own Instagram page and thanked Abby for making it “the best bday yet.”

Thousands of fans quickly flocked to Abby’s pic shortly after she posted it on her social media. It racked up over 14,200 likes and more than 300 messages. Many users took to her comments section to shower the couple in compliments.

Dozens of people also wished Zac a happy birthday and gushed about how cute the pair was.

At least a few users jokingly called them “Ken and Barbie.”

“Finally seeing your other half,” wrote one fan alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

“The hottest couple,” gushed another person.

