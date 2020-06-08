Donald Trump’s Campaign Is Planning To Shift Messaging To Theme Of A ‘Great American Comeback,’ Report Says

A Sunday report from Axios claims that Donald Trump’s campaign is currently scrambling to change the subject and focus on optimistic messaging to balance the president’s law-and-order rhetoric amid the chaos and protests. According to the report, Trump’s top political advisers are concerned about the “brutal” internal polling following the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and protests over the killing of George Floyd.

In a Thursday meeting of Trump’s top political advisers, the team reportedly settled on a theme of the “Great American Comeback,” which will be punctuated by words like “recovering,” “restoring,” “renewing,” and “rebuilding.” The message was tested in a new ad on Friday following a positive jobs report.

“The great American comeback has begun,” the ad said. “Renewing. Restoring. Rebuilding. Together, we’ll make America great again.”

Whether the campaign strategy will pay off remains to be seen. As of now, Axios claims that internal polls suggest Trump has lost a significant amount of independent support. The publication also cited a campaign adviser’s claim that Trump has a problem with female voters. In addition, some of Trump’s more extreme actions and rhetoric are allegedly concerning some of his advisers. According to one senior adviser to the campaign, the new messaging aims to provide a buffer for such behavior.

“There’s a thought that we need to shift to be much more cohesive in terms of a message of healing, rebuilding, restoring, recovering… a theme that goes with COVID and the economy and the race stuff.”

Another adviser familiar with the recent discussion spoke about the importance of unity following the uprising over Floyd’s death.

“He has to tone down the most incendiary rhetoric, talk about law and order in the context of riots, and at the same time say the country’s united that what happened to George Floyd can never happen again.”

As reported by Politico, Trump’s reelection campaign will utilize both television and digital ads across the country and in swing states. Although recent polls have not boded well for the president, his campaign’s advisers claim that the predicted economic rebound — which Trump has regularly pointed to — will boost his standing. The plan comes as a recent report claimed that 2.5 million U.S. jobs were created in May.

As The Inquisitr reported, New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker believes that another crucial part of Trump’s reelection campaign is making sure to take control in key states like Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida, and South Carolina — all of which show Trump tight with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.