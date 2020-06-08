Bruna Rangel Lima Rocks A Skimpy Fruit-Themed Bikini

Bruna Rangel Lima recently stunned her 4.1 million Instagram followers, sharing a behind-the-scenes video of herself modeling a skimpy bikini for a photo shoot. She posted the clip on her IG story on Sunday, June 7.

The model wore a pink two-piece patterned with red fruits. The top boasted a watermelon print on the inner edges of the triangular-shaped cups, complete with black seeds and a green rind. Thin straps circled her shoulders. The neckline was cut low, and Bruna’s ample cleavage and buxom bust were on full display, as was her toned and tanned midriff.

The bathing suit bottoms dipped low on her abdomen and rode up high on her hips, emphasizing her hourglass figure. A giant strawberry was printed on the item, directly in the middle of the piece. The bikini bottoms transitioned into a thong in the back, which flaunted her curvaceous derriere.

In the clip, Bruna sat on a black stool. She tugged on the swimsuit top, making her chest even more prominent. She stared at the camera with a teasing look on her face and seductively bit a strawberry, holding the fruit between her teeth. She arched her back and placed a hand in front of herself on the stool.

She then turned around, showing off her booty. She tugged on the thong bottoms, pulling them up even higher. She tossed her hair over one shoulder.

Bruna’s icy blond tresses seemed to be interspersed with brown lowlights. They hung down over her shoulder and back in long, straight strands.

Her dark brows arched high over her eyes. She seemed to wear a brown smoky eye on her lids. Her honey brown eyes looked to be lined with kohl liner, making the whites of her eyes stand out. Her lush lashes appeared to be coated with black mascara. Her cheeks seemed to be brushed with bronzer and highlighter, which made her cheekbones pop, and her lips were a light pink.

As Bruna Rangel Lima fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently shares snaps of herself wearing teeny bikinis and skimpy ensembles on her Instagram story and grid.

Just recently, Bruna wore yet another fruit-themed outfit, that time a set of pajamas. The nightwear was emblazoned with various fruits and showed off some serious skin. The set not only featured a crop top that revealed the model’s taut midriff, but it also came with a pair of tiny shorts that barely covered her booty.