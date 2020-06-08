New York Teenager Rewarded With A College Scholarship After Spending Hours Cleaning Up After A Protest

Antonio Gwynn Jr. spent all night cleaning up the streets of New York on his own.

Antonio Gwynn Jr. is an 18-year-old high school senior from Buffalo, New York. Last week he saw how the streets of his community had endured damage from recent protests and decided to take it upon himself to clean up. He spent around ten hours cleaning and picking up trash and was later awarded a college scholarship as well as a new car, according to CNN.

Gwynn saw on television that Bailey Avenue in Buffalo was covered with glass and other debris. Thus, on Monday he focused his efforts there. Armed with trash bags and a broom he began his work at 2:00 a.m. and continued on for hours, working alone. The reason he decided to work all night long was because he knew that people going to work in the morning would need to use the street for the commute and this would not be possible without a major cleanup.

The next morning, an organized group of volunteers showed up ready to help clean up the street and were amazed to find that Gwynn had already taken care of a lot of the job.

The word began to spread regarding Gwynn’s very selfless good dead and the Buffalo community responded with much gratitude. A 27-year-old man named Matt Block wanted to do something special for the teenager and decided to offer him his own sports car, a 2004 red Mustang convertible. Bob Briceland, a local businessman, heard of Block’s gift and decided that he would offer Gwynn an entire year of free car insurance.

“I just felt compelled to help him out. We just need to get together our whole city and show people how there’s so many good people here,” Briceland said of his decision to do this for the the teenager.

But the kindness didn’t stop there. Medaille College in Buffalo also caught wind of Gwynn’s story. Upon learning that the teenager had planned to go to trade school first in order to save up for college, they decided to offer him a full scholarship. The teenager will be heading to the college in the fall and plans to study business and perhaps one day open up a cleaning business of his own.

“I appreciate everything everyone is doing for me,” Gwynn said of the response he has gotten for his gesture of kindness.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the protests that have been going on throughout the nation over the past week are in response to the death of George Floyd. Floyd was an African American man who died at the hands of Minneapolis, Minnesota police.