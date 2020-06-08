Kim French Smashes Glute-Focused Workout In Green Sports Bra And Shorts

Kim French targetted her glutes in the most recent workout video series on her Instagram page, using weights and resistance bands to tone her derriere.

Dressed in a bright green sports bra and snug floral-print shorts, the British fitness trainer started the circuit with a series of dumbbell Romanian deadlifts. Kim started the exercise in a wide-legged sumo stance. Holding two dumbbells, she leaned her torso forward and then raised it back to its original position to complete one rep.

In the next clip, she tackled a set of heel-elevated squat abductions. For this exercise, she placed one end of a long yellow resistance band beneath her feet and raised her heels. She took the other end and wrapped it around a dumbbell that she held beneath her chin. With another resistance band around her upper thighs, she performed a low squat and then spread her knees.

A set of banded kickbacks came next. Kim got on her hands and knees for this one. She placed one end of a long gray resistance band beneath one hand and the other beneath her corresponding foot. Then she extended that leg backward, stretching the band as she did so.

The fourth clip saw her tackle stiff-leg deadlifts into squats. Kim stood on the band with her feet spread apart for this one and placed the other end around her upper arms. With her forearms crossed in front of her chest, she tilted her torso forward. After she lifted her it back up, she completed the squat.

Kim knocked out a set of kneeling squats next. For this exercise, she kept her dumbbells raised to her shoulders while she kneeled and leaned forward.

In the following clip, Kim stood with one leg in front of the other for a series of single-leg Romanian deadlifts. While holding her dumbbells in front of her, she slowly leaned forward until the weights lined up with her heels.

Next, she ended the circuit with a series of banded overhead squats. She spread one end of the resistance band between her feet for the exercise and kept the other end raised above her head as she performed her squats.

The post has been liked more than 12,000 times, as of this writing, and over 250 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, fans seemed quite eager to attempt the workout.

“Yasssss girl YASSS!” one person wrote. “Can’t wait to get my long bands, and try these out! Your short resistance bands are destroyers, can’t wait to team them up with their long band sisters, woop woop!”

“This looks so good!!” a second person commented before adding red heart and flexed bicep emoji. “Fingers crossed for my long bands soon.”

“I always look forward to your workouts!!” a third fan wrote.

“All your videos are killer!! You inspire me so much,” a fourth added