Gwen Singer Gets Steamy In A White Bikini Top & Some Daisy Dukes: ‘Manifesting Greatness’

Gwen Singer rocked a racy little outfit for her most recent Instagram update on Sunday night. The model showed some skin while revealing in the caption that she is manifesting greatness in her life.

In the sexy snaps, Gwen looked like a brunette bombshell in a white bikini top. The garment boasted thin straps and a low-cut neckline that flashed her abundant cleavage.

She teamed the bikini top with a white cropped sweater and a pair of Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts hugged her slim waist and curvy hips tightly while accentuating her long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with a pair of white sneakers and dangling earrings.

In the first photo, Gwen sat in front of a large mirror with her legs apart. She rested one hand on her leg while the other held up her phone to snap a selfie. The second shot was similar but featured her with her head tilted as she wore a seductive expression on her face. In the background of the pics, a green balloon can be seen floating above her.

Gwen wore her dark brown hair in a deep side part. She styled the long locks in voluminous curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the snaps. The application appeared to include thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as bold pink eyeshadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She appeared to complete her beauty look with pink gloss on her full lips.

Gwen’s over 1.1 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 10,000 times within the first two hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section to leave over 260 messages.

“Baby girl,” one follower wrote.

“Intoxicatingly alluring beauty!” another fan stated.

“She is so beautiful…crush,” a third social media user gushed.

“How can you manifest greatness when you’re already the perfect example of greatness? Sexy,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often spotted sporting racy tops, skimpy lingerie, and scanty bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen delighted her followers earlier this week when she rocked a brown thong bodysuit and some black knee-high boots. To date, that video has been viewed more than 58,000 times and racked up over 430 comments.