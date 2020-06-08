Everson Griffen Should Be Signed By The Dallas Cowboys, Analyst Says

Everson Griffen is still a free agent and the Dallas Cowboys should change that. Matthew Lenix of Inside the Star wrote on Saturday he believes the team and the defensive lineman are a natural fit. Among the reasons the analyst gave is that a team can never have “too many pass rushers.” Griffen, who has still seen some interest from the Minnesota Vikings to return, could be at the top of the Cowboys list of players to acquire this offseason because of that according to Lenix.

At the moment, Lenix seems to be going against the grain when it comes to analysts looking at the Cowboys. Earlier this spring, The Inquisitr reported Griffen was no longer on the team’s radar. At least one of the reasons they moved off from the defensive lineman is because they already signed both Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe.

Lenix admits the team also got a couple of “steals” in the 2019 NFL draft in the third and fifth rounds. The analyst thinks Neville Gallimore and Bradlee Anae both have a chance to contribute early and often. Aldon Smith being reinstated and Randy Gregory expected to be allowed to play again means the team seems to be set when it comes to the defense’s pass rush, according to Lenix.

The analyst still wants Griffen on the team and believes if it does sign him, it will have one of the most impressive defensive front in the NFL. Lenix believes the team would get to the “next level” with the pass rusher being added to the roster.

Griffen forged a solid career in the NFL and up so far, he’s spent every season in the league with the Minnesota Vikings. He reached double digits in sacks three times and logged a career-high of 13 in 2017. He also made three Pro Bowls. There were some who wondered if his age had started to catch up with him after a subpar 2018. He bounced back last season, recording eight sacks and 41 tackles.

The pass rusher was a bit of a late bloomer when it comes to being a regular starter in the league. Over his first four seasons, Griffen played in 59 games but started just one. He shared time despite logging 17.5 sacks over those first four years. In 2014, he was finally named a starter for the Vikings and rewarded the team with a then career-high 12 sacks. He’s been a stalwart on the starting defense since, starting every game he appeared in over the last six years but one.