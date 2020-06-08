Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In A Wildly Revealing Bikini Top And Crocheted Skirt By The Pool

Social media star Anastasiya Kvitko wowed her 11 million Instagram followers by posing in a revealing bikini top and a crocheted skirt.

She took the photo in front of a luxurious pool bordered by beige tiling and lush greenery. The pool area appears to be a favorite lounging spot for Kvitko, as the Instagram star has been photographed there in multiple other uploads over the past few weeks.

In this most recent shot, Kvitko sat by the ledge of the pool, leaning slightly backwards while jutting out her hips to accentuate her killer curves.

Her bright white bikini top expertly highlighted her sun-kissed skin. The top featured a deep scooped neckline and sported thick straps. However, the most eye-catching aspect of the top was a large cutout towards the bottom hem, in the center of the bust. The cutout flaunted Kvitko’s cleavage, leaving little to the imagination.

She paired the top with a matching white crocheted skirt, which rested just below her navel. The tied waistband showcased her hourglass figure, and lengthy tassels cascaded down the rest of her leg.

The model left her hair relatively loose for the shot, and her lightened locks appeared to be slightly windswept as they cascaded past her shoulders. She looked to be wearing a brush of mascara and some clear gloss. She kept the rest of her look simple, sporting no accessories.

In the caption, Kvitko added that the set was from Fashion Nova. The clothing brand has a long-standing relationship with her, as well as with other popular Instagram models.

Fans unsurprisingly went wild over the latest update, awarding the post around 70,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments in fewer than three hours. Most of the messages consisted of glowing compliments.

“Damn that’s dangerous right there,” one awestruck fan raved, accentuating their message with the two-eyes symbol and two heart-eyed emoji.

“Astonishing queen,” gushed a second.

“Omg you’re so unbelievably sweet so gorgeous for words,” a third remarked, concluding the comment with a red heart, kissing face, and heart-eye emoji.

Some other users took the chance to respond to Kvikto’s caption, in which she wished her follows a “great” Sunday.

“My day is way better now… [thank you],” teased one such fan.

This is not the first time this week that the Russian bombshell wowed her fans while wearing swimwear. As was previously detailed by The Inquisitr, Kvitko sizzled in a skimpy wine red bikini this past Monday.