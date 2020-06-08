Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In A Wildly Revealing Bikini Top And Crochet Skirt By The Pool

Social media star Anastasiya Kvitko wowed her 11 million Instagram followers after posing in a revealing bikini top and a crochet skirt.

The setting for the photo was a luxurious pool with beige tiling and lush greenery in the background.

In the photo, Kvitko sat by the ledge of the pool, leaning slightly backwards while jutting out her hips to accentuate her killer curves.

Her bikini top was a bright white color, which expertly highlighted her sun-kissed skin. The top featured a very deep scooped neckline and sporty tank-top like straps.

However, what was arguably the most eye-catching aspect of the top was a large cut-out towards the bottom hem in the center of the bust. The accent flaunted Kvitko’s cleavage, leaving little to the imagination.

Kvitko paired the top with a matching white crochet skirt. The top part of the skirt rested just bellow her belly button, with a tied waistband to showcase her hourglass figure. Tassels cascaded down the rest of her leg.

The model left her hair unstyled for the shot, and her lightened locks appeared to be slightly windswept as they cascaded past her shoulders. She looked to be wearing a brush of mascara and some clear gloss, and kept the rest of her look simple with no accessories.

In the caption, Kvitko added that the set was from Fashion Nova. The clothing brand has a long-standing relationship with Kvitko in addition to other popular Instagram models.

Fans unsurprisingly went wild over the latest update, and awarded the post around 70,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments in less than three hours. Most of the messages were glowing compliments.

“D*mn that’s dangerous right there,” one awestruck fan raved, accentuating the comment with the two-eyes symbol and two heart-eye face emoji.

“Astonishing queen,” gushed a second, adding a plethora of emoji including the princess symbol, 100 percent sign, kissing face emoji, and prayer hands.

“Omg you’re so unbelievably sweet so gorgeous for words,” added a third, concluding the message with a red heart, kissing face symbol, and heart-eye face emoji.

Some other users took the chance to respond to Kvikto’s caption, in which she wished her follows a “great” Sunday.

“My day is way better now… [thank you],” teased one such fan, along with the heart-eye emoji and a red heart.

This is not the first time this week that the Russian bombshell as wowed her fans in swimwear. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Kvitko sizzled in a skimpy wine red bikini this past Monday.