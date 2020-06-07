Atlanta Mayor Says She Was ‘Simply Disgusted’ At Donald Trump’s Invocation Of George Floyd

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms appeared on CNN’s Inside Politics on Sunday and spoke about Donald Trump’s use of George Floyd’s name during a Rose Garden press conference on Friday, Breitbart reported.

“Disgusted, simply disgusted,” Lance Bottoms said of her reaction to the clip.

“This is a man who has been murdered on our streets. President Trump doesn’t know him, and in fact, by all accounts from George Floyd’s brother when President Trump called to offer condolences, he didn’t even give the family an opportunity to speak.”

Lance Bottoms was speaking of Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, who spoke of his dismay at the president’s condolence call. According to Lance Bottoms, Trump should have used the White House press conference to speak about George Floyd’s family and the pride he would have from the movement against racism and police brutality that is currently sweeping the United States. Instead, Trump used George Floyd’s name during an address in which he touted American’s rebounding unemployment rate.

“This is a great day for him, a great day for everybody,” Trump said.

Lance Bottoms acknowledged that she did not know George Floyd personally but claims she has watched his family and friends to “get a glimpse” of his character.

“Again, it shows that this president is incapable of showing any type of empathy. He always gets it wrong, time and time again, and I think we’ve got to stop expecting any more from him.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Lance Bottoms previously criticized Trump for his threat to use weapons and canine units on Floyd protesters during a conversation with CNN’s Jake Tapper. She suggested his comments were doing nothing but stoking the fires of the chaotic political climate worse and urged him to remain silent.

In a piece for CNN, Maeve Reston argued that Trump’s decision to invoke Floyd’s name is a reflection of his disconnect from the United States’ pain. She called the statement “incomprehensible” and “stunning” given the fresh wound from Floyd’s death, which came after veteran Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes. Reston also noted that just hours after using Floyd’s name, Trump retweeted a post from conservative commentator Glenn Beck, who quoted fellow commentator Candace Owens’ attack on Floyd’s character.

According to Reston, Trump’s concern is not for those around him, but for how the crisis will impact him and his reelection campaign. Reston noted that the president’s recent focus has been taking aim at Washington adversaries such as Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who is reportedly struggling to decide whether to back Trump in 2020.