Find Out Which ’90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ Couples Are Still Together

Season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is just about over, but fans are curious about which couples are still together.

According to a report from Heavy, these are the couples who’ve managed to keep their relationships going even after the cameras stopped rolling.

This season of the series introduced new couples, Ed Brown and Rosemarie Vega, Ash Naeck and Avery Warner, Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina (and Mary), Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar, Stephanie Matto and Erika Owens, and David Murphey and Lana, alongside the familiar faces of Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks.

During the season, there were highs and lows and after the final episode, it wasn’t super clear which couples were still together. The network will be airing its reunion special, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples Tell All, hosted by Shaun Robinson tonight but not everyone was invited.

Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina

This duo ended the season with a proposal after quite a few missteps early on, but they won’t be at the reunion to share their journey. During an interview, Paschel said he wasn’t invited to the TLC special but assured fans he would be hosting his own on YouTube.

Paschel proposed to Malina while visiting her in Russia, but she told him she wasn’t ready because she had reservations caused by his criminal past. After he returned to the United States, he rekindled with an old girlfriend, Mary, and things were going well until Malina showed up at this door. The two women argued, and Mary left. Malina and Paschel spent a few weeks reconnecting and he offered her his ring again, this time she agreed to be his wife.

They appear to still be together, but fans shouldn’t expect children from the pair anytime soon, as Malina doesn’t seem interested in the idea, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks

It’s been a crazy ride for Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks this season. The couple appeared on Season 3 together, where they pledged to make their long-distance work but ended up calling it quits. This season, they returned to explore another chance at love, but that was quickly crushed after Silva found out Brooks had been seeing another woman. At the end of the season, Silva was more determined than ever to focus on herself and her daughters while Brooks moved on with his Canadian girlfriend.

They’re not currently together.

Stephanie Matto and Erika Owens

Matto and Owens hold the title of 90 Day franchise’s first-ever same-sex couple, but they were unable to find their happily ever after. When Matto visited Owens in Australia, the women quickly learned that their online chemistry just wasn’t enough to keep the relationship going. Matto refused to come out to her mother, which became a trigger for Owens, who said she couldn’t handle being kept a secret in another relationship. Owens also complained of Matto’s insecurities and her refusal to show affection.

Needless to say, this couple is not together at the moment.

Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar

Hamme and Umar ended the season as man and wife, despite countless huge fights and blowout arguments earlier in the season. Hamme said the couple will be celebrating their first anniversary in August of this year, but she hasn’t been able to get Umar to the United States yet because of visa restrictions.

Hamme said she’s currently considering moving to Nigeria until the situation changes.

Ash Naeck and Avery Warner

Naeck and Warner ended the season on an uncertain note after he explained that it may take up to a year for him to receive a visa to travel to the United States. After the show ended, Naeck revealed that Warner ghosted him.

They’re not currently together but have remained friends.

Ed Brown and Rosemarie Vega

Brown and Vega had an entire season of fights, distrust, lies, and manipulation, which led to Vega dumping Brown and leaving him at a hotel in the Philippines. Brown returned to the United States single and heartbroken. He later confronted Vega about allegedly dating a woman and lying about her sexuality during their relationship, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Brown and Vega are not together.

David Murphey and Lana

Murphey flew to Ukraine to meet Lana and the two got engaged at the end of the season. Murphey has since revealed that Lana broke off the engagement and has been actively talking to other men on the same dating website he used to meet her.

Murphey and Lana are not currently together but he remains hopeful that they will reconnect soon.