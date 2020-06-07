Anllela Sagra Shows Off Sweaty Underboob In Latest Instagram Workout Post

Instagram model Anllela Sagra wowed her 11.6 million followers with her recent post. In a series of images, the celebrity showed off her sweaty underboob after an apparent workout on her balcony.

In the snaps, Anllela was standing on the fake green grass on her balcony which is also her workout area. Dappled sunlight could be seen through the large trees that sheltered the area. Workout equipment was strewn around the area as she posed. In one of the shots, her pet dogs were also present.

The model chose a revealing bikini, white Nike sun visor, and white runners for her workout. The skimpy black bottoms sat high on her hips. The white bikini top only just covered her assets and ample underboob was on display in the three pictures.

In the first shot, Anllela had one hand up above her head as she took the selfie with her other hand. With the pose, her tight abs were on display as well as what appeared to be a glistening sheen of sweat, indicating she had just completed a workout. Her two dogs stood nearby as she crossed one leg in front of the other for the pose. Her hair is pulled back and tucked out of the way under the visor.

The second picture is slightly out of focus but also a close-up shot of her enviable abs. Her face is mostly hidden but her plump pink lips could be seen between the visor and her phone. This time she stood proudly as she jutted her pert derriere outwards.

The final image is also a close-up and, once again, out of focus slightly. She crossed her legs and one arm reached out to steady her self as she took the picture.

As soon as Anllela posted the set, her followers were quick to respond. Within four hours, the images had gathered 140,000 likes, and more than a thousand comments.

“Beautiful pictures. You look amazing and absolutely gorgeous,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Wow amazing,” a fan gushed.

“You are perfect… wow,” said yet another.

“Magnifique!!,” a fourth person wrote, adding a couple of heart emoji after their comment.

In fact, many of her followers used only emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart, and heart-eyes emoji.

Anllela has posted other images similar to this one of late to her official Instagram account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one video post saw her oiled up and wearing the same bikini as she danced for her adoring fans.