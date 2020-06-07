Anllela Sagra Shows Off Sweaty Underboob In Latest Instagram Workout Post

Instagram model Anllela Sagra wowed her 11.6 million followers with a recent post. In a series of images, the celebrity showed off her sweaty underboob after an apparent workout.

In the snaps, Anllela was standing on the fake green grass on her balcony, which is also her workout space. Dappled sunlight could be seen through the large trees that sheltered the area. Workout equipment was strewn around the area as she posed. In one of the shots, her pet dogs were also present.

The model chose a revealing mismatched bikini, white Nike sun visor, and white sneakers for her workout. The skimpy black bottoms sat high on her hips. The white bikini top only just covered her assets, so ample underboob was on display in the three pictures.

In the first shot, Anllela had one hand up above her head as she took the selfie with the other. In the pose, her tight abs were on display as well as what appeared to be a glistening sheen of sweat, indicating she had just completed a workout. Her two dogs stood nearby as she crossed one leg in front of the other. Her hair was pulled back and tucked under the visor.

The second picture was slightly out of focus but also a close-up shot of her enviable abs. Her face was mostly hidden but her plump pink lips could be seen between the visor and her phone. This time, she stood proudly as she jutted her pert derriere out.

The final image was also a close-up and, once again, slightly out of focus. She crossed her legs and one arm reached out to the side as she took the picture.

As soon as Anllela posted the set, her followers were quick to respond. Within four hours, the images had garnered 140,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

“Beautiful pictures. You look amazing and absolutely gorgeous,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Wow amazing,” a fan gushed.

“You are perfect… wow,” said yet another user.

“Magnifique!!” a fourth person wrote, adding a couple of heart emoji after their comment.

In fact, many of her followers used only emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart, and heart-eyes emoji.

Anllela has posted other images similar to this one of late to her official Instagram account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one video post saw her oiled up and wearing the same bikini as she danced for her adoring fans.