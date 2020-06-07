Corinna Kopf Shows Off Her Figure In A Glamorous Instagram Video

Instagram model and YouTube star Corinna Kopf stuns in her latest Instagram photo.

Instagram model and YouTube star Corinna Kopf took to Instagram on Sunday, June 7 to show off her fit physique with a stunning video clip. In the video she poses before a mirror holding up her phone to record her reflection. She zoomed in on herself to show off her best angles.

The 24-year-old, who got her start from her appearance in David Dobrik’s highly popular vlogs, sat on the floor of her Los Angeles, California home to capture the video. She wore a white, form fitting bodysuit with long sleeves and a deep v-neck that showed off her curves. She paired this with a pair of brown track pants. She showed off her bronzed skin as she stared intently at the mirror, shifting her head slightly mid-way to capture her side profile.

Kopf let her long blond hair flow down her shoulders naturally in loose waves and accessorized with a silver heart necklace. She appeared to wear some light makeup, complete with a coat of mascara, lip gloss, and some bronzer. The sun streamed in from the window behind her, illuminating her skin and lush greenery could be seen outside, helping to make the stunning video even more impressive.

To further enhance the video, Kopf used a filter that amplified the colors and caused tiny stars to twinkle as the video plays. Her many fans could not get enough of the glamorous video and it quickly gained traction online. The post earned over 700,000 likes in only four hours. She boasts 4.4 million followers on the platform overall as well as over 1 million on her YouTube channel. Her followers took to the comment section to praise her for her stunning features and to try to gain her attention or earn a reply from her.

“You are a angel sent from heaven,” gushed one person.

“You are stunning! It must be nice looking that amazing all the time, who ever ends up with you is a very lucky man,” another person commented.

“I would do anything to get a shout out from you,” another social media user remarked.

In addition to her YouTube channel, Kopf has her own line of merchandise entitled Pouty Girl. She is also well known in the gaming community. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she revealed in December of 2019 that she had been banned from the video streaming service Twitch. The reason she was banned was reportedly because she wore an outfit that was too risque.