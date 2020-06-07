Sophie Turner Fans Applaud Pregnant Actress For Attending Black Lives Matter Protest

A few of the 'Game of Thrones' star's fans also cautioned her to be careful.

Sophie Turner hasn’t shared many social media updates with her fans since it was revealed that she’s pregnant with her first child, so her Instagram followers were thrilled when she uploaded a set of photos and a video to her account on Saturday. They showed the Game of Thrones star taking part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles. According to Us Weekly, Turner attended the event with her husband, Joe Jonas.

The first photo in Turner’s slideshow was a powerful shot of a large number of peaceful protesters lying on their stomachs in the grass. This demonstration was inspired by George Floyd, the man whose death has sparked worldwide marches against police brutality. When Floyd was arrested, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for over seven minutes as he laid on his stomach. Floyd died in police custody.

Turner’s Instagram post also included a photo of the 24-year-old actress holding up a cardboard sign with the words “White silence is violence” written on it. The mother-to-be was keeping her baby bump covered up underneath a baggy black jacket. She also stayed comfortable by wearing a pair of loose-fitting pajama pants that featured a cute cartoon bear print. Turner was wearing a face mask to protect herself and her unborn child from the coronavirus.

Turner’s final Instagram slide was a video that showed a large group of demonstrators kneeling and chanting, “No justice, no peace.” She appeared to be practicing social distancing by standing back from the crowd and holding her sign up.

In the caption of her post, the actress used a hashtag to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Turner’s post has received over 1.1 million likes since she initially shared it, and many of her followers applauded her for stepping out while pregnant to participate in a protest. One commenter who praised Turner was her X-Men: Apocalypse costar Alexandra Shipp.

“So proud of you babe. I know how hard it is to be out in the world right now and your courage speaks VOLUMES,” Shipp wrote. “I am constantly in awe of your strength! Thank you for this, Queen, I love you an insane amount.”

“This queen is out here protesting while pregnant. An icon,” read another response to Turner’s post.

“Nothing but respect for my queen of the north,” a third fan wrote.

There were a flood of similar references to Turner’s Game of Thrones character, as well as a number of comments begging her to stay safe.

“Be careful tho sophie,” read one response to her post. “It’s very dangerous for pregnant women to catch covid 19.”

While Turner hasn’t been sharing pregnancy updates on social media, her baby bump made its debut on the internet last month when paparazzi snapped a photo of the actress and Jonas taking a stroll. Her due date is reportedly sometime this summer.