Danielley Ayala Emerges From A Swimming Pool In A Clingy Wet White T-Shirt That Reveals Everything

Model Danielley Ayala flaunted her best assets in a sexy new Instagram upload that left almost nothing to the imagination.

In the provocative pic, Danielley showcased her bombshell body by taking a selfie of her massive chest from beneath a soaked white tee. She went for a swim in a spacious in-ground swimming pool while wearing a pair of blue panties and a white shirt with nothing underneath it.

Her top quickly became translucent once wet, revealing her sizable breasts and her nipples. The fabric clung to her voluptuous chest, helped along by her free hand, which she used to tug on the bottom of her shirt to tighten it even more against her bust.

While the focus of the pic was on her eye-popping chest, the stunner’s lower half was also slightly visible beneath the water. A scrap of her blue bottoms could be seen in the turquoise waters along with the side of her toned thigh.

To take the picture, Danielley extended her arm to the side and seemed to have used a smartphone to take the snapshot. She faced away from the camera, giving her admirers a view of her face in profile. Her damp brown hair was pushed back, falling down her backside, although a few strands cascaded down her front.

Many of Danielley’s fans were upset that her face was not visible on-camera since she was looking away at something out of frame. Based on the small portion of her face that was visible, it looked like she had chosen to go without makeup for her time in the pool.

“Let’s go for a swim,” she wrote in her caption alongside a swimming emoji.

The smokeshow did not indicate her location in her post, but it seemed like she was in someone’s backyard. The area was quite picturesque, with vibrant green foliage and palm trees wrapped around the perimeter of the pool area. Several trimmed hedges could be seen in the background, along with a few bright red flowers tucked behind a row of bushes.

Her fans went crazy for the hot picture, and it racked up over 2,650 comments and more than 249,000 likes. Dozens of users flocked to her comments section to compliment her curvaceous figure.

“How did you splash me thru the screen?!?” joked TikTok star Maddy O’Doherty.

“I’d love to go for a swim with u Danielley,” wrote one fan.

“The all time great champion wet tee shirt contest winner,” said another.