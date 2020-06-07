Demi Rose Stuns In A Slinky Silver Dress

Demi Rose took to her Instagram account to post a new photo of herself, this time posing in a silver Fashion Nova dress that hugged her every curve. She shared the sultry snap on Sunday, June 7.

The British model sat on a mustard-colored couch in the shot, white curtains behind her. She tilted her head to the side and placed one hand on top of it, her other hand digging into the sofa. She crossed one leg over the other, her bare skin showing.

Demi looked straight at the camera with bedroom eyes and a “come hither” stare.

She wore a sparkly silver dress that featured thin straps that circled over her shoulders. The bust of the frock stretched across her voluptuous chest. Though the neckline was fairly modest, a hint of cleavage was on display.

The ensemble hugged the brunette bombshell’s body tightly, curving into her taut midriff and back out over her curvaceous derriere. The skintight dress showcased Demi’s hourglass physique and fit figure.

Her chocolate locks were deeply parted and spilled over her tilted head in voluminous waves. They fell over her shoulder and tumbled down her back. Her tresses appeared darker at the roots, and several baby hairs peeked out.

Her long nails seemed to be lacquered with a white polish.

Demi appeared to wear a face full of makeup, starting with her brows, which looked to be sculpted and groomed. They arched high over her honey brown eyes.

Her lids seemed to be swiped with heavy kohl liner that winged out, giving her a slight cat-eye look. Her lashes fanned out and curled upwards in a dramatic fashion.

Her nose looked to be dusted with icy white highlighter.

Her cheeks seemed to be brushed with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop.

Her lips appeared to be filled in with a raspberry-colored lipgloss.

In the caption of the post, Demi revealed that she had spent the weekend camping and came back feeling “grounded and renewed.”

Some fans commented on this fact, revealing their desire to have gone away with the model.

“Wish I was camping with you,” wrote one fan, following up with a “100” emoji.

Others were here for the frock.

“That dress is perfect,” gushed a second follower.

Others still were in awe of her beauty.

“Oh my God,” shared a third person, punctuating their comment with three emojis of the “OK” hand symbol.

“Wow perfection,” exclaimed a fourth social media user.

Many simply commented with rows of flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

At the time of this writing, the image racked up more than 100,000 likes and close to 1,000 comments.