Qimmah Russo Rocks Patterned Crop Top And Shorts In New Instagram Photos

Qimmah Russo added a series of stunning new photos to her Instagram page on Sunday.

In the shared snapshots, the Los Angeles-based model and fitness trainer rocked a patterned crop top and matching shorts. The top tied at the middle and featured long sleeves that flared at her wrists. The high waisted shorts fit snugly on her hips and showed off the muscle definition of her legs.

With auburn hair falling to her waist, Qimmah appeared to wear dark brown shadow and black liner on her eyes. A neutral lip gloss seemed to complete the understated makeup application. Qimmah kept her accessories minimal as well, opting to simply wear a delicate gold necklace.

In the first photo, Qimmah appeared to lean against a balcony as she posed with one knee lifted and her hips jutted to one side. In the second image, she turned to the side, tilted her head back, and smiled.

Unlike each of the other photos, she turned her back to the camera in the fourth snapshot. This image also saw the introduction of a small white purse with a long golden chain. Qimmah seemed to pull at the chain as the photo was taken and shot a sultry stare over her shoulder.

The photo has been liked more than 17,000 times, as of this writing, and close to 350 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments, Qimmah’s fans shared their admiration for her beauty.

“Gotta bow down to this lioness,” one fan wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment. “Unless a guy trying to get a knee to his nuts.”

In her reply, Qimmah wrote that she found the comment funny.

“She is a gorgeous girl think she could be a fashion model look at her features that said,” another Instagram user added.

A third Instagram user seemed to think that Qimmah should be more famous than she currently is.

“D-O-P-E,” they wrote. “Somebody needs to cut a check for these pics and stop playing with that brand campaign.”

A fourth thought that these pictures deviated from Qimmah’s previous Instagram posts.

“You look a whole lot different from your other pics,” they wrote. “Seriously fine in this.”

While she looked ready for an evening out in these photos, Qimmah regularly wears activewear on her Instagram page.

In a previous post, she wore a black sports bra and matching leggings as she posed on a rooftop. The post has racked up over 30,000 likes since its upload and more than 350 Instagram users have commented on it.