DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Fires Retaliation At Donald Trump While Addressing Record Breaking Crowd At BLM Plaza

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser retaliated against President Donald Trump, prolonging their ongoing feud while addressing the protesters gathered in her city over the weekend.

Bowser and Trump have been at odds over security in the city that they both call home, with Trump saying extra security was needed to fend off protesters that became violent just days ago, setting fire to an area just outside the presidential residence.

The mayor, however, has stood firm in her position that the bulk of the protesters are not a threat, that extra law enforcement will only exacerbate the situation, and put the troops in a bad position. She vocalized as much when speaking to tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered to protest police brutality and the death of George Floyd who died in police custody.

According to The Hill, Bowser called out Trump for bringing federal troops to D.C., following a sharp escalation in violent protests. The mayor said that using federal troops on a domestic front was something that she hoped she would never see in the United States.

“Our soldiers should not be treated this way. They should not be asked to move on American citizens.”

Bowser told the crowd on Saturday that they needed to be “loud” in demanding “more justice and more peace,” which seems to be what she was attempting when just a day before the Saturday gathering, Bowser sent a letter to the president asking that immediately “withdraw all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence” from the city, according to The Hill.

According to the city’s mayor, the curfew which will soon be lifted and the substantial decrease in arrests are proof enough that the federal forces need not remain in the city.

Trump previously said he believes that that the National Guard “saved her from great embarrassment” this week and called Bowser “incompetent,” as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Bowser had previously shamed Trump for his increased security measures around the White House in preparation for the Saturday protest, which was expected to be the largest BLM rally to date.

The president, however, appears to have Bowser in a bit of a corner, since she doesn’t wish for him to increase security but also denied him the use of metropolitan police to assist White House security when throngs of angry demonstrators came uncomfortably close to breaching the presidential residence. Bowser said that it wasn’t the metropolitan police’s job to help protect the White House. The president called in the National Guard the next day.