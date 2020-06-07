Lindsey Pelas Seductively Tugs On Her Black Dress

Lindsey Pelas wowed her 9 million Instagram followers by sharing a photo of herself on her Instagram story seductively pulling down on her top. She shared the sultry image on Sunday, June 7.

The blond bombshell looked at the camera in the racy selfie, giving the lens some serious bedroom eyes and a “come hither” stare. She tilted her head slightly. She puckered her pout. The corners of her mouth turned slightly upwards as the model wore a close-lipped expression on her face.

The sizzling snapshot, which was shot from the chest up, featured Lindsey’s buxom bust taking center stage.

Lindsey bent one arm at the elbow, the other hand presumably taking the photo. She hooked one thumb onto the neckline of the sleeveless black dress, pulling the garment down and creating a sweetheart neckline.

Her ample cleavage was on full display, as was her voluptuous chest, which almost spilled out of the top of the frock. Her bust was the focal point of the image, particularly as Lindsey drew attention to it by making it even more visible.

She wore her hair in platinum waves that curled away from her face; her locks became straighter as they tumbled downwards. Her roots were a dark brown that quickly transitioned into the blond hue that she’s known for, giving her tresses a two-toned look.

As for her makeup, Lindsey opted to go with a glam look. She wore more beauty products than usual. She played up her eyes in particular.

Her brown brows appeared to be sculpted and groomed and filled in with pencil. They arched high over her sea green eyes. It looked as if she wore a light brown shadow on her lids that reached her brow bone. Her lush lashes fanned outwards and curled upwards in dramatic fashion. Her waterline seemed to be rimmed with white liner and lined with kohl pencil. Her lower lashes appeared to be coated with black mascara.

The bridge and tip of her nose looked to be dusted with frosty white highlighter.

Her cheekbones appeared to be brushed with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop.

Her full lips appeared to be lined with a raspberry-colored liner and filled in with an icy pink lipstick.

Lindsey used the “Concealer” Instagram filter, which made her complexion smooth and rosy.

As Lindsey Pelas fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently shares risqué shots on her Instagram grid and Instagram story. Just recently, she posted a video of herself in a cleavage-baring black bikini.