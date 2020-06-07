Michigan Poll: Joe Biden Surges To Double-Digit Lead Over Donald Trump

According to a EPIC-MRA poll released on Sunday, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden has surged to a double-digit lead over President Donald Trump in the state of Michigan.

Per The Detroit Free Press, the poll found that Biden’s lead over Trump has doubled since January. The former vice president is polling at 53 percent, while Trump enjoys the support of 41 percent of Michiganders.

The survey also found that a majority of voters in Michigan do not approve of the way Trump has handled the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. In the poll, 58 percent of respondents gave Trump a negative rating, while 41 percent gave him a positive rating.

In general, Michiganders are not happy with what is going on in the United States. Sixty-three percent said that the country is heading in the wrong direction, while 51 percent said they would vote to remove Trump if the election was held today.

Michigan is a battleground state, so independent voters play an important role in all elections. The EPIC-MRA survey found that 62 percent of independents support Biden, while only 23 percent of them said that they back Trump.

Furthermore, the state’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has higher approval ratings than Trump, with 60 percent of respondents saying that she has done a good job handling the response to COVID-19. Overall, the governor’s approval rating is 55 percent, with 43 percent disapproving of her job performance.

Whitmer is reportedly being vetted by team Biden for the position of the former vice president’s running mate in the 2020 election. The governor is also a national co-chair of Biden’s presidential campaign.

However, as The Detroit Free Press noted, Trump won Michigan in 2016 — after polls showed him trailing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“Polls are a snapshot in time. Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016, despite polls showing him trailing Democrat Hillary Clinton. In March and August of 2016, EPIC-MRA polls showed Clinton leading Trump by 10 points in Michigan, 47-37 and 46-36.”

The tide appears to have turned completely, and most recent polls suggest that Biden is a clear favorite to win the White House in November. According to a NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released on Sunday, Trump has lost ground with a number of key voter groups.

The survey found that the president’s standing has weakened among blue collar workers, women, men and white voters. The poll put Biden ahead of Trump by seven points nationwide, which suggests that Trump could lose the popular vote more convincingly than in 2016.