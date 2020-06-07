Khloe Terae Flaunts Trim Midsection In Tie-Dyed Crop Top For New Instagram Photos

Canadian model Khloe Terae looked summer-ready in the most recent photo series on her Instagram page.

In the shared snapshots, the blonde beauty rocked a pastel-colored tie-dyed crop top that showed off her trim midsection. The top featured thin spaghetti straps and fit snugly around the bust before the fabric flared. The bottom of the top was triangle-shaped which helped to emphasize her hourglass figure.

Khloe paired the top with loose-fitting gray cargo shorts. She accessorized her look with a delicate gold pendant necklace, multiple bracelets, and a watch. She wore her hair loose in the photo and her golden locks cascaded past her shoulders from a middle part. Under arched eyebrows, she appeared to sport reddish-brown eyeshadow and thick black liner. She also seemed to wear a nude shade of lipgloss.

In the first photo, Khloe leaned her elbow against a screen door and flashed a broad smile toward the camera. The second saw her lean her back against the door as she stared intensely and kept her thumbs hooked on the front pockets of her pants. Next, she turned her body to one side and arched her back, a pose that revealed the tie at the back of her top. In the rest of the photos, Khloe struck a series of generic modelling poses.

In her caption, Khloe shared that she’ll likely be wearing lots of tie-dyed clothing this summer and informed her followers that her ensemble was from a brand called YFB Clothing.

In the comments section, fans praised Khloe’s fashion sense.

“Great outfits for the summer,” one person wrote.

Others complimented her physical attractiveness.

“You really are a very beautiful Lady,” another Instagram user added.

“Oh, Khloe you always look so unreal!!!!! Gorgeous girl,” a third Instagram user wrote before adding a trio of emoji to the comment.

A fourth Instagram user had a question about the logistics of Khloe’s Instagram content creation.

“Do you have a cameraman with you 24/7 seriously? You do a photoshoot daily,” they asked.

Khloe hasn’t responded to the question, as of this writing.

In one of her previous Instagram posts, Khloe ditched all of her clothing for an outdoor photoshoot. She lay with her back to the camera on a blanket placed on a lawn. With purple flowers in her hair, Khloe was captured reading a book.

“This is what my perfect afternoon looks,” she wrote. “Have you gotten lost in any great books lately? Looking for recommendations below.”

The post has been liked close to 30,000 times since its upload and more than 650 Instagram users have commented on it.