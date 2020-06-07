‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Pregnant Allie Comes To Salem, Claire Gets Sneaky

Days of Our Lives is heating up this week. The new weekly video preview reveals that there will be plenty of drama in the Brady family.

In the clip posted by the NBC website, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) is seen pretending to be well adjusted and ready to return home to Salem with her friends and family after a year at Bayview Sanitarium.

Claire was committed after she lost her mind and tried to kill her best friend/aunt Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). However, she’s now asking her grandmother, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), and her parents, Bell Black (Martha Madison) and Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer), if they will allow her to come home and readjust to normal life.

It seems that she’s got everyone fooled. Behind closed doors she’s become fixated on Ciara’s wedding to Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). She found the invitation to the wedding on the desk of one of her doctors and has been obsessing over it ever since.

It seems that Claire is ready to return home so that she can make a better life for herself, but her mental illness may not allow her to do so, especially if she can’t get over the jealousy and competition that she constantly feels with Ciara.

Meanwhile, a surprising family member will show up on Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) doorstep. Sami Brady’s daughter, Allie Horton, will come to town with a big secret.

Allie seems to have run away from her mother and is heavily pregnant. In the clip, she asks Eric and Nicole to keep her secret, and not to tell her mother, Sami (Alison Sweeney).

Spoilers for some upcoming summer storylines reveal that Allie’s older brother, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), and his husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), may end up adopting Allie’s child.

The baby would technically be Will’s niece or nephew, but since Allie doesn’t want to keep the child, and Will and Sonny have made the decision to adopt a baby, the situation could work out perfectly for all.

However, Sami is said to be coming back to town, and she will likely have something to say about everything when and if she finds out about Allie’s pregnancy.

Fans haven’t seen Allie in Salem in years. The last time that she was home she was a little girl. Days of Our Lives has now decided to rapidly age her in order to create a dramatic storyline for the character. Now fans can’t help but wonder if Allie’s twin brother, Johnny DiMera, may also come home to Salem in the future.