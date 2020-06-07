Beyonce Tells The Class Of 2020 ‘It’s Your Time Now’ During Graduation Special

Beyonce provided touching words to the graduating class of 2020 during YouTube’s virtual ceremony.

Due to many graduation ceremonies being canceled or postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, YouTube created a live stream ceremony on Sunday, June 7. According to Hollywood Life, celebrities, including Beyonce, Michelle and Barack Obama, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and others, delivered touching speeches to congratulate the graduates on their achievements.

During her speech, Beyonce opted to speak directly to the graduates rather than delivering a prerecorded message. The “Flawless” singer used her segment to talk about COVID-19, the death of George Floyd, and the importance of the young graduates using their voices online and in the real world.

She encouraged “those who feel different” to stand up for what they believe in, despite any adversity they might face.

“If you’re part of a group that’s called ‘other.’ A group that does not get to be center stage. Build your own stage and make them see you,” she said. “Your queerness is beautiful. Your blackness is beautiful. Your compassion, your understanding, your fight for people who may be different from you is beautiful. I hope you continue to go into the world and show them that you will never stop being yourself. That it’s your time now.”

While Beyonce’s speech was intended to lift up the new graduates, she didn’t shy away from informing them that they will experience failure at some point in their lives, if they haven’t already. When the failure happens, Beyonce advised her audience not to feel “entitled to win.”

She also mentioned that she’s had multiple disappointments throughout her career. The mother-of-three revealed that while she currently has 24 Grammys to her name, she’s been nominated 48 times. Beyonce didn’t go into detail about the losses, though many of her fans will remember when her album, Lemonade, notably lost Album of the Year to Adele’s 25 at the 2017 Grammys.

Adele, who is a Beyonce fan, shared how surprised she was to win during her speech that year, per The Insider.

In addition to spreading light to the graduates, Beyonce has been using her influence to remain vocal about Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Monday, May 25, Floyd was allegedly killed by former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was recorded kneeling on Floyd’s neck. After Chauvin was arrested, many citizens took action and held protests across the nation until the officers who were with Chauvin at the time were also charged for their involvement.

Following the arrests of Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao, Beyonce took to her Instagram page to encourage her millions of followers to continue to speak out against racial injustices.