Kylie Jenner Snuggles Up With Stormi In A Designer Robe And Slippers Amid Billionaire Title Debate

Kylie Jenner recently showed her 179 million Instagram followers how Stormi Webster helps her stay positive.

Kylie posted an adorable photo of her and Travis Scott’s 2-year-old daughter on Sunday, June 7. The mother and daughter duo were photographed embracing in a big hug next to Kylie’s steps. As she was hugging her baby girl, Kylie wore a Versace robe decorated with the label’s signature designs and print. Stormi was wearing an adorable pink dress with puffy sleeves. While the toddler’s face wasn’t shown on the photo, fans could see that her hair was styled in a small ponytail.

Kylie continued the relaxed look with a pair of cozy footwear. Her followers could see her wearing a pair of fuzzy-looking Louis Vuitton house shoes. The slippers appeared to be a tad bigger than Kylie’s feet as she rocked them while kneeling in the grass. In addition to the seemingly soft texture, the white shoes had Louis Vuitton’s monogram all over them.

For accessories, Kylie continued to go with the comfy theme. She only added a small ankle bracelet, which was almost invisible in the photo. The gold bracelet fitted loosely on Kylie’s ankle. The beauty mogul also appeared to have her acrylic nails on in the photo, as she showed off a long nail with a white tip. Kylie seemingly neglected to wear makeup while she spent time outside. As she smiled at Stormi, her face appeared to be pale while her blonde hair was styled in a center part and fell to her back.

The sweet post of Stormi and Kylie excited their fans when it was shared on Sunday. Shortly after it was published, Kylie had received more than 3 million likes for her photo and over 13,000 comments.

“Family is the most important,” one follower wrote.

“Soooo cuteee,” another user shared.

“Love wins,” a third fan said.

“Omg my two favorite people ever,” an additional supporter chimed in, followed by a heart emoji.

In her caption, Kylie credited Stormi as her “remedy” during hard times. The entrepreneur has faced some harsh remarks on social media. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Kylie was named by Forbes as the highest-paid celebrity, with a net worth of $590 million. Although there were multiple debates surrounding her title after she was named the highest self-made billionaire by the publication back in March, her deal with Coty over the past year reportedly changed her earnings. She sold a 51 percent stake of her cosmetics firm, Kylie Cosmetics, to the company, which earned her $600 million and $540 million after taxes.