Monica Huldt Displays Her Incredible Physique In Red Fishnet Stockings & A Sheer Crop Top

Monica Huldt took to Instagram over the weekend to post another racy photo. The model displayed her incredible physique in the skimpy outfit as she revealed in the caption that she was caught up in a moment.

In the stunning snap, Monica looked smoking hot as she wore a sheer black crop top. The garment boasted fringe down the sleeves and barely-covered her ample bust, showcasing her underboob in the process.

She added a pair of red panties to the ensemble. The underwear rested high on her curvy hips and flaunted her round booty. She also accessorized the style with some thigh-high red fishnet stockings. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy, tiny waist, and rock-hard abs in the shot.

Monica posed in front of a flowering shrub. She placed one hand in the hair while the other covered her chest. She closed her eyes and tilted her head upwards with a seductive expression on her face. In the background, a cloudy gray sky was visible.

Monica wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled the golden locks in loose waves that were pushed over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The application seemed to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as bright pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, under eyes, and chin. She appeared to complete the glam look with pink lipstick.

Monica’s 671,000-plus followers fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 7,400 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 130 messages during that time.

“No words needed,” one follower wrote.

“Gorgeous,” another stated.

“Looking so good baby,” a third comment read.

“You are so unbelievably gorgeous,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in barely-there outfits online. She’s been known to sport stunning lingerie, tiny tops, and racy bathing suits in her NSFW photos on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica recently piqued the attention of her loyal followers when she wore a see-through white lace lingerie set with an unbuttoned shirt over top. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, it has raked in more than 16,000 likes and over 360 comments.