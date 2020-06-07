Senada Greca Flaunts Chiseled Physique In Blue Bikini For Ab-Focused Outdoor Workout

Fitness trainer Senada Greca rocked a bikini in the latest video series on her Instagram page as she powered through a workout that targeted her chiseled abdominal muscles. The blue two-piece swimsuit featured a cap-sleeved top with a strap beneath the bust. The briefs were thong-cut and also included a strap tied at the waist.

Senada performed her ab workout on what appeared to be a wooden jetty overlooking a body of water. In the first video, she lay her torso back on a towel, while she extended her legs over the water and kept them raised at about a 45-degree angle. While doing so, she kept her head lifted with her chin pointed downward and her arms lifted to her codes.

In the next clip, Senada kept her torso in the same position but placed her hands at the sides of her head. With her legs bent and her toes pointed, she alternated raising her knees toward her chest.

The third clip saw her lift her arms over her head as she kept her legs extended over the water. She then slowly leaned her torso one side before repeating the move on the other.

Next, she held a crunch position as she swung her legs out to the sides and back again crossing her feet over each other during each repetition.

And then, in the final video of the series, Senada raised her torso and knees simultaneously and then twisted her torso from side to side.

In her caption, Senada instructed fans to do 16-20 repetitions or 30-45 seconds of each exercise and to complete the circuit three to four times. She also stressed the importance of the “mind-muscle connection” and encouraged her followers to focus on how they lift and not “how much.”

The post has been liked close to 35,000 times, and more than 450 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, Senada’s fans seemed enthralled by her sculpted physique.

“Damn it. I always feel like an underachiever when I see your posts. The only 6 pack I’m working on today is this 6 pack of White Claw,” one person wrote.

“Strong mind. Strong core. Strong BODY,” another person Instagram user commented before adding a praying hands emoji to their comment.”HAPPY SUNDAY!”

“BEAST,” a third I absolutely love you,” a third supporter remarked. “You’re someone I really look up to.”

“I want my legs to look like yours! They’re gorgeous!!” a fourth fan gushed.