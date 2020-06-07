‘DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow’ Star Maisie Richardson-Sellers Writes Thank You Note After Series Exit

The Season 5 finale of The CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow marked the end of the line for Maisie Richardson-Sellers’ character, Charlie, and the actress is sending a special note of thanks to the show’s cast, crew, and fans, according to a report from ComicBook.com.

Richardson-Sellers took to Instagram to share a photo of herself taken while filming. In the photo, she can be seen wearing Charlie’s signature rocker gear while holding a retro mic and standing on stage, likely performing with her punk rock band. Richardson-Sellers used the caption of the photo to express her joy of having the opportunity to bring two characters to life on the series, saying she loved “every moment” of it.

The actress joined the show’s cast during Season 2 and played the role of Amaya Jiwe/Vixen, an African woman with the gift of channeling the power of any animal in existence. After the death of her boyfriend, she aligned herself with the Legends in order to find the mysterious time traveler who killed the man she loved. By the end of Season 3, the Legends managed to accomplish the mission, and Amaya made the decision to return to her village to live out the rest of her life.

In Season 4, Richardson-Sellers returned to the show as Clotho, better known as Charlie, one of the three Fates of Greek mythology. After betraying her sisters, she spent her life on the run as a shape-shifter before meeting the Legends and taking on the form of Amaya. By the end of Season 5, Charlie and the Legends defeated her sisters, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Charlie later decided to return to a small town in London, where she planned to set down her roots.

Richardson-Sellers went on to thank the show’s writers for “always taking risks, your vivid imaginations, and passion radiate through all that you do phenomenally” before addressing her inspirational fans.

The post received several thousand likes and comments, with many fans thanking the actress for her role in the superhero series.

“Thank you for portraying two amazing characters and bringing much needed representation to our screens. I think I can speak for all of the Legends fandom in saying we wish you all the best and we’re all here to support you no matter what,” one person wrote.

“Thank u for everything, we are gonna miss on Legends, good luck with your new adventures,” another said.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will return in the spring of 2021, and with the Legends will be focused on trying to save one of their own from aliens in Season 6.