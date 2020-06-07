Kayla Moody Leaves Little To The Imagination In Wet Tank Top & Denim Bikini Bottoms

Kayla Moody took to her Instagram account on Sunday afternoon to share a spicy new upload with her loyal fans. The model left little to the imagination as she asked her followers how their Sunday was going.

In the racy pic, Kayla let it all hang out as she rocked a wet white tank top. The shirt featured thin straps that exposed her toned arms and shoulders. The shirt clung tightly to her ample bust while the damp material allowed fans to peek through at her bare chest underneath.

She paired the top with some denim bikini bottoms. The garment clung tightly to her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist and long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the snap.

Kayla sat on her knees on top of a blue mat in front of a swimming pool for the photo. She posed with one hand on her leg while the other grabbed at her hair. She tilted her head to the side and gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Kayla wore her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the long golden strands in loose waves that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

She also stunned in a full face of makeup. The application appeared to include thick black eyeliner and mascara-covered lashes, as well as brown eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her chin, under eyes and brow bones. She seemed to complete the glam look with dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Kayla’s 819,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the snap. The post collected more than 3,800 likes within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 120 messages.

“After seeing your post Sunday is passing smoothly,” one follower stated.

“Stunning and sexy,” remarked another.

“Pure Hotness,” a third social media user declared.

“Gorgeous,” a fourth person gushed.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock tiny outfits in her online posts. She’s been known to sport skimpy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and scanty dresses on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she rocked a see-through crop top and a pair of white thong bikini bottoms. To date, that video has been viewed more than 72,000 times and has garnered over 530 comments.