Chloe Saxon Puts Her Curvaceous Bod On Full Display In A Neon Pink Bikini

Chloe Saxon went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram update on Sunday afternoon. The model flaunted her curvaceous bod while serving up a sultry look for the camera.

In the stunning snaps, Chloe looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a neon pink bikini. The tiny top boasted clear straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The low cut neckline also flashed her massive cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips while accentuating her tiny waist and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the shots. She accessorized the style with large gold earrings, a bracelet on her wrist, and multiple chains around her neck.

In the first photo, Chloe sat on a stool in front of a white wall. She placed one hand on her booty as the other tugged on her bikini bottoms. The second shot featured her turned to the side. She arched her back and wore a seductive expression on her face.

Chloe wore her dark hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head. She styled the long locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the pic. The glam look appeared to consist of thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the application with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Chloe’s 748,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post. The photos garnered more than 1,900 likes within the first 11 minutes after they were shared to her feed. Fans also left nearly 70 messages in the comments section during that time.

“You are incredible,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful lady,” another stated.

“Chloe that pink looks absolutely stunning on your gorgeous curves and beautiful skin tone sexy!” a third social media user gushed.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous!!!” a fourth comment read.

The model appears to have no qualms about flaunting her flawless figure in racy outfits for her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting stunning bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and plunging tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently delighted her followers when she rocked a pink lingerie set. To date, that post has pulled in more than 14,000 likes and over 280 comments.