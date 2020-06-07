Charly Jordan Flaunts Derrière In Hot Pink Lingerie

Charly shared a set of four photos of her racy lace look.

Charly Jordan didn’t shy away from showing off her pert backside in a set of stunning lingerie photos that she shared with her 3.1 million Instagram followers on Sunday.

In all four of the alluring images, Charly was rocking the same hot pink lingerie set from the online retailer Fashion Nova. The popular model and musician made sure to acknowledge the brand in the caption of her post.

Charly’s lingerie was constructed out of delicate floral lace. The cups of her bra top appeared to lined, which prevented the model from revealing too much. The garment featured a longline design, underwire, thin adjustable straps, and a sheer mesh back. Most of Charly’s photos were taken from the side or back, and none of the images provided a full view of the front of her bra. However, in her final photo, she was pictured leaning over at an angle. This revealed that her bra had a low balconette neckline that exposed a generous amount of cleavage. It also featured scalloped lace trim.

Charly’s matching panties had a thong back that put her curvy derrière on full display, and her body was positioned so that she was showing it off in her first three photos. She was pictured standing in front of a large picture window that provided a scenic view of trees and other greenery. Two potted plants also sat on the windowsill.

Charly used natural light for her photos, so the areas of her face and body that weren’t facing the window were bathed in shadow. The sunlight highlighted the curves of her arched back and round rear-end. Charly’s snapshots also captured her shapely thighs and flat stomach.

In her first photo, Charly was looking back over her shoulder at the camera. Her blond hair had been pushed behind her shoulders so that it trailed down her back. The second and third photos provided a closer look at the back of Charly’s thong underwear. It was a small mesh triangle, while the sides of the garment were constructed out of scalloped lace.

In the third snap, Charly had her arms stretched up in the air. She looked blissful as she closed her eyes and quirked up the corners of her lips. The final shot provided the closest view of her face. Her beauty look was soft and natural, and she was giving the camera a seductive smile.

Charly’s latest lingerie shoot received rave reviews from her Instagram followers, who have pressed the “like” button on her post over 310,000 times since it was uploaded.

“You’re perfect,” read one response to her photos.

“She’s still the baddest ever,” declared another fan.

“She is just absolutely gorgeous,” a third admirer gushed.