New Poll Shows 80 Percent Of Voters Think The U.S. Is ‘Out Of Control’

The results of an NBC/Washington Post poll released on Sunday showed that 80 percent of American voters think that the United States is “out of control” right now, NBC News reported.

The poll asked registered voters how they felt about the economy, the coronavirus pandemic, the protests after the death of George Floyd, the presidential election, and their general thoughts about the state of the nation, according to NBC News. The poll was conducted between May 28 and June 2, in the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s death and during the height of the protests against police brutality nationwide.

The NBC/Washington Post poll showed that the belief that the country is currently out of control was held by people of all political leanings. Democrats were far more likely than Republicans to answer that the things are out of control, with 92 percent of Democrats agreeing with the statement, however, 66 percent of Republicans also agreed. Among independents, 78 percent agreed that things in the U.S. are out of control. A mere 15 percent of respondents said they thought things were in control.

When asked about the nationwide protests against police brutality sparked by the death of Floyd, a majority of respondents said that they were more concerned about Floyd’s death than the protests, NBC News reported. Only 27 percent of voters said they were more concerned about the protests, while 59 percent said they were more concerned about Floyd’s death.

The US Police are out of control. Iowa City: No curfew in effect. Nothing is going on besides protesters chanting peacefully. Police attack protesters. Attacks are happening all over the country. https://t.co/O1Xt7R0fMa — Jason Kishineff???? (@kishineff) June 4, 2020

The poll found a significant partisan divide over whether respondents were more concerned about Floyd’s death or the protests, NBC News reported. Just 29 percent of Republicans said they were more concerned about Floyd’s death than the protests, while 81 percent of Democrats said the same. The majority of Independents aligned with Democrats with 59 percent saying they were more concerned about Floyd’s death than protests.

Voters were also asked whether they believed President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee and former Vice-President Joe Biden would be better at handling certain issues the country was facing. In general, respondents favored Trump for economic issues like lowering the unemployment rate, negotiating with China, and getting the economy back on track, while respondents favored Biden for social issues like addressing the concerns of people of color, handling healthcare reform, dealing with women’s issues, and uniting the country, according to NBC News.

In the aftermath of Floyd’s death and the ongoing protests against police brutality, 49 percent of voters surveyed said that they thought Biden would be better at addressing issues facing the Black community, while only 30 percent of voters thought Trump would handle those issues better, per NBC News. In a time when the country is desperately looking for leadership, 51 percent of respondents said they thought Biden would the better candidate to unite the country and 47 percent said they thought Biden would be “competent and effective.”

A clear preference for Biden was also found when survey respondents were asked who they planned to vote for in the 2020 presidential election, according to the NBC/Washington Post poll. Forty-nine percent of voters said that they currently plan to vote for Biden while 42 percent said they planned to vote for Trump.