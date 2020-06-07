Kendall Jenner Reacts To Viral Photoshopped Image Of Her At A Protest

Kendall Jenner decided to clap back to prove that she isn’t responsible for a controversial image that has been circulating around.

The model took to her Twitter page on Saturday, June 6 to discuss the photo with her millions of Instagram followers. According to Hollywood Life, Jenner seems to be at a protest when the photo took place. She’s holding a sign that read “Black Lives Matter” while she’s wearing a black face mask. Jenner also smiled for the camera while she was standing in the middle of a crowd of people. Although many of her fans did think the image was real, the E! star’s shadow shows that she isn’t holding anything in the photo as her hands were in the air. In her tweet, Jenner confirmed she wasn’t holding the sign in the photo.

“This is photoshopped by someone. I DID NOT post this,” Jenner tweeted.

While the picture was edited, the real image does show Jenner without the mask and sign. For the original photo, which was reportedly taken at an unspecified time, she is wearing the same black, sheer top, black jeans and white sneakers. She was also smiling for the camera in the image.

The photoshopped image was originally posted by Andru Edwards on Friday. In addition to posting the image, Edwards pointed out Jenner’s shadow and eluded that she edited the post herself. Prior to Jenner clearing up the controversy, several users defended her and didn’t think that she would intentionally share an edited photo.

“Bro this ain’t even her account y’all be quick to jump into hating,” one user said.

“Obviously, the pic isn’t legit. And I don’t think it’s something she has posted anywhere. Can’t find it on IG, FB or anywhere else. Looks like someone is trying to get her some heat,” another chimed in.

“I hate that she’s getting slammed for something she didn’t do!! It’s an edit,” a Twitter user wrote.

Jenner’s recent controversy comes after she shared on her Instagram page that she will be more of an ally of the black community following the protests over the death of George Floyd. In a lengthy post, Jenner shared that the Minneapolis native’s alleged murder made her upset and inspired her to do think hard about how she can help the cause. She shared that while she plans to use her white privilege and massive influence to shed light on racial issues on social media, she also wants to do more work behind-the-scenes.

Although Jenner’s post received praise from her fans, some pointed out her buzzworthy Pepsi commercial from 2017. The ad, which showed Jenner using a bottle of the beverage to stop a protest, was taken off the airwaves after being accused of mocking the real-life protests against police brutality. Jenner apologized for her role in the ad shortly after.